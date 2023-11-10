Cricket World Cup: Black Caps ask for laughable review in win over Sri Lanka

The Black Caps hammered Sri Lanka to effectively seal a World Cup semifinal spot, but also made a hilariously bad review request for a wicket.

The Black Caps made Sri Lanka look like a laughing stock for the majority of their World Cup match overnight (NZ time) – but had one moment of their own hilarious incompetence.

With pace bowler Lockie Ferguson steaming in against the tailenders in Bengaluru, seeking a second wicket in as many balls, batter Dushmantha Chameera got a thick inside edge to a full-toss which deflected onto his pads.

A stifled appeal from Ferguson and some fielders behind the wicket for lbw was rightly dismissed by umpire Joel Wilson, but for some unfathomable reason, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to ask for a second opinion via the Decision Review System, with Daryl Mitchell leading the charge.

Embarrassingly, the slow-motion replay rapidly showed what almost all bar some of the Black Caps knew for certain – that Chameera had chunked the ball into his pads, eliminating any possibility of being given out leg before wicket, amid laughter from the TV commentary team.

TV umpire Richard Kettleborough immediately informed all: “Thank you, we have an inside edge, I’m going to go back to Joel ... Joel, you can stay with your original decision of not out.”

Screenshot/Sky Sport Tim Southee finds New Zealand's review request laughable, while captain Kane Williamson's embarrassment is palpable during their World Cup win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India.

After watching the replay on the big screen at the ground, Mitchell quickly left the scene and broke into a wide grin, while Williamson put his hand over his mouth, much to the overall enjoyment of Tim Southee.

“Ohh My Word Lockie Ferguson You had to be the last guy to go for the Most Worst Review in the History of Cricket World Cup,” posted a viewer on social media site X.

Another poster said it was “the worst review I’ve ever seen”.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 171 in the 47th over and New Zealand reached their target with five wickets and 160 balls to spare, meaning the 2019 runners-up are set to play hosts and 2023 title favourites India in the first semifinal in Mumbai next Wednesday.