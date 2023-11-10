Cricket World Cup: Black Caps bowlers back their side to upset India in semi

A semifinal against India awaits the Black Caps after they made light work of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Trent Boult says a World Cup semifinal against a ‘red-hot’ India couldn’t be scripted any better.

New Zealand all but sealed their spot in the last four with a five-wicket victory over hapless Sri Lanka in Bengaluru overnight (NZ time).

Only a miraculous, record-breaking win by Pakistan over England on Saturday night – or Afghanistan over South Africa on Friday night – would stop the Black Caps meeting the tournament hosts in the first semifinal in Mumbai starting next Wednesday night.

Boult became just the sixth bowler to take 50 or more ODI World Cup wickets when he captured 3-37 from his 10 overs in the romp over Sri Lanka, and said the expected semifinal clash was a mouth-watering prospect.

“To play a World Cup in India and come up against the host nation – a team that's red-hot, playing good cricket at a great ground – you couldn't script it any better.

“[I’m] excited if that happens – I feel that we've done all we can from our point of view and we'll just wait and see what happens,” Boult said.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Trent Boult appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka during their World Cup match in Bengaluru, India.

The left-armer said the unbeaten Indian side possessed “very very good players, but pressure does things to the best of players at any time.”

Fellow quick bowler Lockie Ferguson, who took 2-35 from his full complement, also felt the 2019 runners-up are capable of upsetting the hosts.

“We're a tight-knit bunch and we've played a lot of cricket together. From our point of view, we've always been confident that if we turn up and play our best cricket then we can take on anyone in the world,” Ferguson said.

Needing a convincing win to push them into the playoffs, New Zealand ripped through Sri Lanka’s top and middle-order batting, despite opener Kusal Perera making a rapid half-century after getting a let-off from wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

“I thought that with the ball, we were put under a bit of pressure but we stuck with the plans we put in place,” Boult said.

"I like to see the ball swinging around and moving in the air ... to be honest, it hasn't really done that much throughout this World Cup,” said Boult, who had struggled to pick up early wickets prior to NZ’s ninth game of the tournament.

“It almost took me back to my younger days when you were playing ODI cricket for the first time: the first question you have to ask yourself is 'do you keep trying to swing the ball or go to plan B as quick as you can?'.

“Conditions change throughout the country and it's always the hardest thing to read the wicket and what's going to happen.”

He said New Zealand’s trustworthy, reliable brand of ODI cricket has put them in good stead.

“We're a team that doesn't get too far ahead of ourselves; we quickly reflect, review the games and move on and try to challenge ourselves as best as possible.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, centre, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne with team-mates.

“I think in World Cup cricket, when it comes down to must-win games, we've got a lot of experience in this squad and I thought we used that nicely over the last few games. We have lost a few in a row against the top-of-the-table kind of opposition, but very pleasing to put in the performance there in a must-win game for us.”

Ferguson was back in the side after missing the last two games with an Achilles tendon injury which forced him from the field after bowling just thee overs in the narrow, high-scoring loss to Australia.

He hurried up the opposing batters and was again part of a strong middle-innings combination with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who took 2-22 from 10.

“It's certainly difficult at times to get wickets up top here; the ball doesn't always swing that much. But the way that Boulty and Tim [Southee] started today was fantastic.

“It allowed me to have a chance at the middle order and be pretty aggressive.”

Ferguson said the side hadn’t felt the pressure of losing four games on the trot after starting the Cup with four consecutive victories.

“Three of those games were really close games and could have gone either way.

“We've been playing some great cricket ... there's a reason why we are at that place on the table, so I think we've got to take that confidence through regardless of the results we've had in the last few weeks.”