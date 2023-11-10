By The Numbers: Trent Boult leads Black Caps into Cricket World Cup semifinal

A semifinal against India awaits the Black Caps after they made light work of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Only a miracle victory for Pakistan – or Afghanistan – will stop New Zealand from contesting the World Cup semifinal against India next week.

A five-wicket win by the Black Caps over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru overnight gave them five wins from nine group games and 10 points; two more than their playoff challengers.

Trent Boult led the New Zealand wicket-takers, and in doing so, joined an elite group of bowlers, while Sri Lanka looked like they were playing a Twenty20 game to begin with and a test match later on.

Here’s the key numbers from that encounter, and what lies ahead:

287

The number of runs Pakistan need to beat England by at the weekend – after batting first – to overhaul New Zealand on net run rate (NRR).

The Black Caps reaching their victory target against Sri Lanka with 160 balls to spare pumped their NRR up to 0.743, while Pakistan’s is 0.036.

Afghanistan need an even more fantastical 438-run win over South Africa overnight (NZ time), if they are to surpass New Zealand's NRR.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Trent Boult took three wickets in their win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

52

Three wickets for Trent Boult saw him become just the sixth bowler to reach the 50-wickets mark in ODI World Cup history.

The 34-year-old has taken 13 wickets in India, to go with the 22 he captured in New Zealand and Australia in 2015 and the 17 when the Black Caps again finished as beaten finalists in England four years ago.

Australia’s Glenn McGrath leads all ODI World Cup wicket-takers with 71, three ahead of Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka). Mitchell Starc, playing in the 2023 event like Boult, currently has 59, while Lasith Malinga took 56 for Sri Lanka and Wasim Akram captured 55 for Pakistan.

Boult's 3-37 also saw him join Tim Southee (732*) and Daniel Vettori (696) as the only New Zealanders with 600 or more international wickets across all formats.

74

Sri Lanka's 74-5 in the first 10 overs was the highest ODI powerplay score by a team which had lost five or more wickets (excluding NZ's 90-6 after 10, chasing in a rain-affected 22-over game versus Australia in 2009), wrote cricket statistician Andy Zaltzman on X.

No team had lost 5+ wickets and scored over a run a ball in an ODI powerplay, Zaltzman said.

87

The number of balls faced in the last-wicket stand of 43 runs between Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka.

That made it the longest 10th-wicket stand in ODI World Cup history (where a ball-by-ball record is available). Theekshana faced 91 balls in making 38 not out, falling one shy of equalling the record for most balls faced by a No.9 batter in an ODI, set by Jai Yadav for India versus New Zealand in Bulawayo in August 2005.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra hits a boundary during his innings against Sri Lanka.

565

The most runs scored in this year’s World Cup to date, by New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra.

The left-hander, in his first World Cup, averages 70.62 with a strike-rate of 108.44 and has made three centuries. It’s the most runs in a World Cup debut campaign and during his innings of 42 from 34 balls against Sri Lanka, he passed Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record for most runs in a World Cup before turning 25.

Ravindra has 15 more runs than South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in the tournament and 22 more than India’s Virat Kohli, with those two having played one game fewer.