Cricket World Cup: Heat to be turned up on Black Caps in semifinal against India

A semifinal against India awaits the Black Caps after they made light work of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

ANALYSIS: From the ridiculous to the sublime.

That will be the vast adjustment New Zealand will have to make when they face India in the first semifinal of the Cricket World Cup.

Oh, we must account for the chance of a miracle first before we venture further, like the Black Caps will.

Pakistan – victors over New Zealand when rain played its part in Bengaluru last weekend – need to win against England at the weekend by at least 287 runs, when batting first, to end group play with a better net run-rate than the 2019 runners-up New Zealand.

If they are made to bowl first by England skipper Jos Buttler, they’d need to roll England for 50 and then reach that target in two overs – or knock them over for 100 and make that from 18 balls.

Not even Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber thinks there’s a chance of that, even allowing for how poor the defending champs have been, nor of Afghanistan – also two points in arrears of fourth-placed New Zealand – batting first and defeating South Africa overnight by at least 438 runs.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Trent Boult took three wickets against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka were completely careless in how they tackled the opening stages of their last game at the tournament, whereas the Black Caps were an early iteration of Faith No More – they cared a lot.

From the outset, fielders sprawled to make stops and back pats abounded, even before team-mates rallied around wicketkeeper Tom Latham, who dropped a simple chance off Tim Southee that would have removed opener Kusal Perera before he had scored.

The left-hander decided it was his lucky day and threw the bat for the next 25 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes before falling for 51 in the 10th over.

New Zealand were still picking up wickets quicker than Angelo Mathews managed to get to the crease in his side’s previous game versus Bangladesh, but Latham or any other member of the XI can’t afford to offer the same opportunities to Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

Their veteran new-ball combo of Southee and Trent Boult had the white ball swinging as if it was a muggy December day at Seddon Park. Sri Lanka’s top order were like the bloke you see in the shabby singlet and worn sneakers at the start of a major fun run, who hares off for the first 200 metres of a 10km event – not a serious contender, rather a little ‘look-at-me’ light-hearted entertainment only.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, second left, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews, during their World Cup match in Bengaluru.

Later, we had the ludicrous sight of Mitchell Santner – who we’ve been assured for a decade barely turns the ball – with two slips for the right-handed tailend charlies, Chamikas and Chameeras.

It made it frustratingly difficult to assess New Zealand’s effectiveness in bouncing back from four consecutive defeats. As they did earlier in the tournament, Gary Stead’s troops proved way too competent for a side lacking either top-draw talent, consistency or any semblance of form.

Pakistan and Afghanistan had every right to be enraged over Sri Lanka’s capitulation. New Zealand’s opponents had checked out of the tournament during a week which saw the country’s sports minister sack the entire cricket board and install an interim committee, led by former firebrand captain Arjuna Ranatunga – which was then struck down by the courts a day later.

Their lack of fight was the exact opposite of what New Zealand will face in the Wankhede cauldron next Wednesday night.