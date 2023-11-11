Cricket World Cup: India don't want to face Black Caps, says ex-England quick

A semifinal against India awaits the Black Caps after they made light work of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Former England test star Steve Harmison says India wouldn’t have wanted to have to face New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semifinals next week.

The Black Caps are all-but assured of a meeting with the tournament hosts in Mumbai starting on Wednesday night (NZ time) after finishing group play with 10 points from nine games.

After Afghanistan were eliminated from semifinal contention on Saturday morning by a defeat by South Africa, the only way New Zealand can miss out on the last-four is by Pakistan scoring a massive victory margin over England overnight (NZ time) in Kolkata to go ahead on net run rate.

Harmison told ESPNcricinfo that he had a funny feeling India might be nervous about their opponents, despite carrying an unbeaten run throughout the tournament ahead of their final group match on Sunday versus the Netherlands.

“A quality side like New Zealand, you can never write them off,” Harmison said.

“Just quietly, I think that out of the three teams that are in the semifinals with India, I've got a funny feeling with India that the one team they didn't want to play is New Zealand – because of the character that New Zealand have, they're now all coming back to fitness.”

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, centre, was back amongst the wickets in his return to the side against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

The Black Caps have had notable injury absences during group play from captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, but look likely to have a fit squad of 15 to select from for the first semifinal after easily seeing off Sri Lanka on Friday morning.

New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in the 2019 semifinals in England in a game spread over two days due to rain. The Black Caps had qualified in fourth place while India topped the table.

“I wouldn't say they're all in prime form, but, on the big stage ... New Zealand have been here before. All the pressure's now on India,” said Harmison, who played 63 tests and 58 ODIs for England between 2002 and 2009.

“Indian cricketers are so used to playing under pressure, so I don't think that will harm them too much, but playing at the Wankhede [stadium], against New Zealand, when New Zealand beat them last time in 2019 in the semifinals ... If India had one side they didn't want to play in the semifinals, I think, out of the four, it'd be New Zealand they didn't want to play.”

South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets in Ahmedabad and will meet Australia in the second semifinal in Kolkata starting on Thursday night (NZ time). Australia play their last game of group play versus Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday evening.