Cricket World Cup: Black Caps put England in the shade, say Mike Atherton

A semifinal against India awaits the Black Caps after they made light work of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

New Zealand’s success at the World Cup has put the slumping defending champions in the shade, according to a former England captain.

Mike Atherton said the Black Caps – set to qualify for their fifth consecutive ODI World Cup semifinal –should give England fans pause for thought and reflection, as the 2019 winners have been battling to avoid the wooden spoon at the tournament in India.

Writing in The Times, Atherton said prior to the start of the Cup that the narrative for the Black Caps “was not dissimilar to England’s, termed as it was as a ‘last dance’ for a fine group of players, the best in short-form cricket that New Zealand have ever produced.”

Atherton said the age profile of the Black Caps is remarkably similar to England’s. New Zealand have only three players in their 15-man squad under the age of 30 – Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips – while England have four (Reece Topley, Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Gus Atkinson).

“Like England, they have a core of champion players in their early to mid-thirties who have been around for a long time, players such as Trent Boult and Tim Southee (both 34) and Kane Williamson (33), all veterans of three World Cups.”

Williamson made a remarkable recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in the opening game of the Indian Premier League at the end of March to make the Cup squad.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Trent Boult appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka during their Cricket World Cup match in Bengaluru, India.

“New Zealand were prepared to carry him, even though he was not available at the start,” Atherton wrote.

“His form, after such a long absence, looked remarkably unaffected in his comeback game, until he broke his thumb in a freak accident. Now he is back again, calmly steering the ship.”

Atherton was hugely impressed by the “princely entrance” 23-year-old Ravindra has made in his debut World Cup, scoring 565 runs at an average of 70.62 and a strike-rate of 108.44, including hundreds against England, Australia and Pakistan after not looking likely to be in the first-choice XI had Williamson been fully fit at the start of the event.

“The cricketing world is his oyster. New Zealand’s population resource may be comparatively thin, but they continue to unearth and produce good talent.

“Ravindra will be in demand, as many of the Kiwis are, but they seem to handle the franchise conundrum deftly. If there is any friction around Boult’s decision to forgo a national contract, and pick and choose his international assignments, it is not apparent as New Zealand’s more threadbare resources dictate a pragmatism some of the bigger countries – and their supporters – may find hard to swallow,” Atherton wrote.

England were to play their final game of the tournament starting on Saturday night (NZ time) against Pakistan, seeking their third win from nine games.