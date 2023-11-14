Cricket World Cup: Five keys for the Black Caps to beat India in their semifinal

Three early wickets sent the Black Caps on their way to a win over India in the semifinals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Cricket World Cup semifinal: New Zealand v India; Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; When: Wednesday, 9.30pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

ANALYSIS: By every measure, New Zealand should bow out of the World Cup at the hands of India.

The hosts are undefeated in nine games, while the Black Caps lost four times on their way to qualifying for the first semifinal starting Wednesday night (NZ time) in Mumbai.

But Kane Williamson’s troops have already proven their ability to get the better of India in major one-off encounters – winning the 2019 World Cup semifinal and then beating them again to claim the World Test Championship two years later.

Here are five key factors that could play a major part in New Zealand causing a boilover:

New Zealand must force India to use a sixth bowler:

Since the injury that forced allrounder Hardik Pandya out of the tournament, India have fielded a team with only five bowlers.

Such has been their dominance with the bat, and the outstanding job done by their specialist seamers and spinners, that the lack of a trustworthy sixth bowler hasn’t been problematic.

Aijaz Rahi/AP India's Virat Kohli has a rare ODI bowl against the Netherlands at the Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru, India.

So the 2019 runners-up must attempt to score heavily against at least one of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, to force captain Rohit Sharma to employ a sixth option – likely to be Virat Kohli.

When Kohli bowled three balls against Bangladesh to finish the injured Pandya’s over earlier in the tournament, it was the first time he’d rolled his arm over in 92 ODIs, spread over more than six years. He bowled three pressure-less overs in their final game of group play versus the Netherlands.

Siraj may be the most likely target for the Black Caps top-order batters – he’s the only one of the quintet with an economy-rate over five in the Cup.

Powerplay wickets required by New Zealand’s bowlers:

India have only lost more than one wicket in the first 10 overs in three of their nine consecutive victories.

They average 77 runs in the first 10 overs when losing one wicket or less, but have struggled twice – in their opening game versus Australia, they were 27-3 after the initial Powerplay (but still reached their winning target of 200 with only four wickets down and 8.4 overs to spare) and were 35-2 before battling through to make 229-9 batting first versus England.

New Zealand’s bowlers haven’t made much of an impact with the new white balls – they’ve taken 13 first Powerplay wickets in nine games, but five of those came in their last group game versus an embarrassing Sri Lanka.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Trent Boult had success in the Powerplay against Sri Lanka.

They’ve taken just one Powerplay wicket up top in their matches against the three other semifinalists, and India made 63-0 while successfully chasing NZ's 273 in their encounter in Dharamsala.

Virat Kohli’s weakness versus left-arm spin:

The veteran right-hander has the most runs – 594 at an average of 99 – in the tournament.

But as pointed out on social media site X by Abhishek AB, Kohli’s form against left-arm orthodox spin has fallen off a cliff in the last couple of years.

From 2011-2020, Kohli dominated that form of bowling in one-day internationals, averaging 120 with a strike-rate of 92 while being dismissed just nine times.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their group play game.

Since 2021 in ODIs, he averages only 21 against slow left-arm orthodox, at a SR of 68, with nine dismissals.

NZ’s key weapon will be Mitchell Santner, who has had a fine tournament with 16 wickets at 24.87 (economy rate 4.81), while Rachin Ravindra might also be employed.

New Zealand’s 5th/6th bowling options must hold up:

Unlike India, the Black Caps will field four genuine bowlers (Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Santner), with their other overs likely spread between Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and possibly Daryl Mitchell.

The hosts are likely to target Southee, who has bowled just 23 overs since replacing the injured Matt Henry – which would mean Ravindra and Phillips are likely to have to bowl more than 10 overs between them.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, right, celebrates the dismissal of England's Joe Root during the opening game of the World Cup in Ahmedabad.

At the tournament, they’ve taken 11 wickets combined at an average of 48.45 from 93.4 overs, with an economy-rate of 5.70. That’s perfectly acceptable for non-specialist bowlers, but may be hard to replicate in the semifinal.

Keep the initiative when ahead:

The closest India have come to defeat in nine games was the four-wicket win over the Black Caps, with 12 balls to spare.

They were under significant pressure when NZ were 178-2 in the 34th over batting first, with Ravindra and Mitchell in charge.

Against Australia in their opener, the hosts lost three of their top four for ducks and were 2-3 at the end of the second over, batting second.

Batting first versus the defending champions, India were 40-3 after 12 overs and made just 229-9.

Each time, they found a way to grab back through the initiative – with the ball versus NZ and England; with the bat against Australia.

Should the Black Caps again threaten in Mumbai, they can’t let the hosts recover.