Cricket World Cup: Black Caps finish 'fourth' as perfect India advance to final

Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson led the way, but the Black Caps ultimately came up well short in a mammoth chase against India.

ANALYSIS: As it was seemingly always written.

India may not yet win the World Cup. But for now, they’re 10 out of 10, and New Zealand are out of the tournament.

As was expected.

The hosts have long been predicted to triumph in their own backyard, culminating in a final victory at a stadium named after the prime minister.

The Black Caps, conquerors of India in their semifinal clash four years ago, looked for the majority of the semifinal in Mumbai that they were simply going to be a mere speed bump for the procession.

But this side contains some fierce competitors, with Daryl Mitchell – who made a doggedly dominant 134 in the 70-run defeat on Thursday morning, described by captain Kane Williamson as “the ultimate competitor”.

Rajanish Kakade/AP Daryl Mitchell’s second century of the World Cup against India wasn’t enough to get New Zealand into the final.

India weren’t quite pitch perfect, but Mohammed Shami’s seven-wicket bag ensured the controversy over the wicket used at the Wankhede Stadium, and the unsatisfactory explanation from the ICC for the reasons behind it, faded like New Zealand’s title challenge.

After the matchday drama surrounding the wicket, it unsurprisingly didn’t take long for a conspiracy theory to sprout wings when Indian captain Rohit Sharma, possibly pumped about the prospect of batting in 30 minutes, flicked the coin like he was trying to dispatch a Tim Southee delivery into the crowd.

It landed out of legible eyesight, and when it was retrieved by match referee Andy Pycroft, it revealed Williamson had called incorrectly – hey, after overcoming a ruptured ACL in a handful of months and a broken thumb in 20 days, there’s bound to be a limit on your superpowers.

And so the team seeking a 10th win on the trot took 10 off the opening over from Trent Boult and raced to 84-1 after 10 overs.

It wasn’t without some good fortune – Shubman Gill’s inside-edge in Southee’s first over passed millimetres away from leg stump instead of hitting it.

But Sharma’s pre-game talk about Indian players being deeply accustomed to pressure was not mere bluster. The skipper played like the weight of the world was off his shoulders and instead centred in the sweet spot of his broad bat until Southee struck with the first slower ball.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP India's Virat Kohli survived an early scare to score his 50th ODI century during the World Cup semifinal.

The skinniest of inside edges from Kohli to the second ball he faced then dissolved the slimmest of hopes New Zealand were about to stem the bleeding and inflict their own substantial damage on the title favourites.

Instead, their pace attack pitched far too short on a slow wicket – deliveries sat up and yapped “hit me” at India’s top order.

Gill was no Sideshow Bob, making 79 from 65 balls before cramp sidelined him until the last over.

But as is ordained, Virat Kohli (117 from 113 balls) stole the limelight to the extent that even Shreyas Iyer’s ridiculously nonchalant 105 from 70 deliveries sat in the shade of the Mumbai sun.

Whenever it seemed there was even a negligible slowing to India’s inexorable procession, another six would be effortlessly launched into the cheering throng. Santner’s maiden in the 35th over was akin to sighting a mythical creature, but it was predictably followed by 17 runs off the next over from Boult as cramp proved to be a more potent foe than New Zealand’s bowlers.

With a target set at 398, Black Caps fans at home would have been excused if they’d switched off the telly and retired to bed, as the only way the 2019 runners-up were going to make another World Cup final was in their dreams.

But Mitchell, who made 130 against India in group play, refused to be swayed into submission by the situation, the crowd or the blunt expectation that all bow before the chosen team.

Manish Swarup/AP Matt Henry’s hamstring injury suffered against South Africa in Pune hurt the Black Caps.

When Ravindra Jadeja conceded four overthrows with a wild shy at the stumps in frustration, we witnessed rare fraying around the edges of their smooth progress. That only grew when Mohammed Shami dropped Williamson on 52 in the 29th over with NZ 186-2.

But Williamson didn’t last, and Mitchell eventually had to run out of steam.

Ultimately, the semifinal adroitly reflected New Zealand’s Cup campaign. Against the elite sides, the bowling arsenal – shorn of Matt Henry – didn’t have enough firepower on featherbed tracks to slow opposing hitters, conceding scores of 388, 357-4, 200-1 in 25.3 overs and 397-4 in the second half of the Cup.

High-quality batting contributions from Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell and Williamson (when available) helped ensure New Zealand remained contenders throughout.

But ‘fourth’ place felt fitting, and never enough to stop India going forth.