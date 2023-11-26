Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel set to combine for Black Caps v Bangladesh in first test

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel bowls in the first test against Pakistan in Karachi in December last year.

ANALYSIS: We likely won’t get a clear answer as to who is regarded as New Zealand’s premier test spinner with the naming of the side to play Bangladesh.

The Black Caps begin their two-match series against the hosts in Sylhet on Tuesday (4.30pm start NZT), in their first test outing since a home hammering of Sri Lanka in March.

The visitors are highly likely to field two specialist spinners in their XI – along with an allrounder bolstering the slow-bowling attack – with just two quick bowlers in the side.

That would see Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel both included.

Sodhi looked to have usurped Patel as the No 1 spinner after the test series in Pakistan at the start of the year. The legspinner took 13 wickets at an average of 25.15 in the two drawn encounters, while the left-armer captured just five wickets at 64.20.

Neither player featured in any of the four home tests against England and Sri Lanka in the following months. Sodhi was part of the New Zealand squad at the just-completed ODI World Cup, but only played one rain-shortened game in the defeat by Pakistan, where he conceded 44 runs off his four overs as the chasing side hit out in pursuit, initially, of New Zealand’s 401-6.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, left, celebrates with Tim Southee after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq during the fifth day of the second test in Karachi in January.

There has been only one test played at Sylhet, in November 2018, when visitors Zimbabwe won by 151 runs after winning the toss and batting and 32 wickets fell to the spinners.

The hosts used left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to open the bowling, and he took 6-108 from 39.3 overs in the first innings and 5-62 from 28.4 in the second. However, pace bowlers took all 10 wickets for Bangladesh in the latest ODI at the venue, when they rolled Ireland for 101 earlier this year.

Patel, 35, became just the third player in test history to take all 10 wickets in an innings when he captured 10-119 against India in Mumbai in December 2021. He’s taken 48 wickets at 31.45 in the 14 tests since his debut in 2018, with the Black Caps rarely employing a specialist spin bowler in home tests.

Sodhi made his test debut in 2013 but has only played 19 tests – his selection for the two tests in Pakistan ended a four-year absence from the side. The leggie has taken 54 wickets at 42.94.

Test captain Tim Southee will be one of the new-ball bowlers, and partnered by either Kyle Jamieson or Neil Wagner, with Matt Henry ruled out of the tour with his hamstring injury.

Jamieson hasn’t played a test since injuring his back during the second game of the three-match series in England last June. He was due to return for the home test series against the same opposition in February, but was a late withdrawal and required surgery for his back problem.

The 28-year-old played in the ODI series against England in September and Bangladesh and was drafted into the World Cup squad for the latter stages as Henry’s replacement, but didn’t play.

Wagner has also battled injuries this year after suffering a torn hamstring and a herniated disc in his back in the memorable first-test win over Sri Lanka in Christchurch in March. The left-armer played just the first test in Pakistan at the end of December last year, bowling 24 overs and taking 1-73.

NZ CRICKET Black Caps batter Rachin Ravindra says it's 'surreal' hearing crowds chant his name at the Cricket World Cup in India

Daryl Mitchell is set to fill the role of third seamer if required, while Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips are poised to fight out the job of spin-bowling allrounder. Michael Bracewell played that role in Pakistan, picking up eight wickets in the two tests at 39.50, but the allrounder is still sidelined after rupturing his Achilles while playing in England in June.

Ravindra was a breakout star at the World Cup, making three centuries and scoring 578 runs at 64.22. The 24-year-old has played just three tests, with his last coming in the shock defeat to Bangladesh at Bay Oval in January 2022.

While he batted in the top order at the tournament, coach Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson are unlikely to change the regular test opening duo of Devon Conway and Tom Latham, with the former skipper at No 3.

Henry Nicholls looms as the likely No 4. The left-hander entered the second test against Sri Lanka in March without a test half-century in over a year and proceeded to make 200 not out and put on 363 for the third wicket with Williamson.

That would mean Ravindra or Phillips batting at six. Phillips has played just the sole test, against Australia at the start of 2020, but his off-spin bowling has progressed to the stage where he was more than useful at the World Cup. Mitchell Santner is also in the squad, but has played just one test in almost three years.

Possible New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel.