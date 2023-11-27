Black Caps to play first four-test series since 1999 when they meet Australia

Trent Boult of New Zealand celebrates after dismissing Joe Burns of Australia during day one of the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2019.

ANALYSIS: The Black Caps are set to play a four-test series in Australia for the first time – and more than 50 years since their trans-Tasman rivals deemed New Zealand worthy of playing again.

The New Zealand men’s cricket side were scheduled to play three tests in Australia in the 2026-27 season as part of the ICC’s Future Tours Programme.

But the desire for Cricket Australia to play the traditional Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, along with a 150th anniversary match against England in March at the same venue, has seen an extra test added to the planned series, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

That’s in stark contrast to Australia’s scheduled test ‘tour’ of New Zealand in February-March, with Pat Cummins’ side to play just two tests – at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and Hagley Oval in Christchurch – even though the combatants are the former and current World Test Championship winners.

The last time New Zealand played a four-test series came in England in 1999, when they sealed a 2-1 series victory with an 83-run win at The Oval in the fourth test, which saw home captain Nasser Hussain booed at the after-match presentation.

Since the introduction of one-day internationals and T20s, the test series schedule has been reduced, but the big three of international cricket – India, Australia and England – still contest five-test series between them as they draw significant financial returns from broadcast deals.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Travis Head of Australia celebrates after scoring a century during day two of the second test against New Zealand at the MCG on December 27, 2019.

New Zealand will be the main drawcard for Australia’s home international season in 2026-27 after having long been seen as the poor cousin of international cricket by their neighbours.

Australia didn’t play an official test against New Zealand until 1946 – 16 years after NZ entered the test arena. The home side were hammered in Wellington by an innings and 103 runs after making just 42 and 54 in their two turns at bat, which prompted Australia not to play New Zealand again until 1973.

New Zealand’s first test win over Australia came in Christchurch in 1974 when centuries in both innings from opener Glenn Turner helped the hosts to a five-wicket triumph. Their first series win came in 1985, with victories in Brisbane (when Richard Hadlee took 9-52 in Australia’s first innings) and Perth.

They followed that up with a 1-0 series win at home in 1986, but New Zealand have scored just eight wins in 60 trans-Tasman tests, with Australia victorious on 34 occasions, with 18 drawn matches.

The Black Caps had a gap of 32 years between Boxing Day tests at the MCG – from 1987 to 2019 – yet more than 80,000 spectators attended day one of that encounter on December 26, 2019; the biggest of all non-Ashes Boxing Day crowds.

The test – the second of the series – started brilliantly for the visitors when Trent Boult bowled Joe Burns in the opening over. But the hosts recovered, with just-completed World Cup final star Travis Head making a century and then-skipper Tim Paine added 79, as New Zealand were eventually defeated by 247 runs despite Tom Blundell making a ton as opener in the second innings.

SKY SPORT New opener shines for Black Caps but Australia were too good again in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne in 2019.

It was not a memorable tour for the Black Caps – they were beaten in the first test in Perth by 296 runs and lost the final test in Sydney by 279 runs.

The last time the Black Caps defeated Australia in a test was their nail-biting seven-run victory in Hobart in 2011, when Doug Bracewell took 6-40 in Australia’s second innings and David Warner carried his bat for 123 on Trent Boult’s test debut and Jesse Ryder’s final test appearance.

When the two-match series between the two teams in New Zealand is held later this summer, it will be eight years after Australia’s last test visit to these shores – the longest the Black Caps have had to wait to host their trans-Tasman rivals for a red-ball series since 1974.

As well as playing the ‘Boxing Day test’ at the MCG in 2026, New Zealand and Australia will also meet at the Sydney Cricket Ground over New Year, with the other two tests likely to be in Adelaide and Perth, with the Gabba set to be unavailable due to 2032 Brisbane Olympics renovations.

Following the four tests versus the Black Caps, Australia will head to India for a five-test series in January/February 2027.

The Black Caps start the new cycle for the third edition of the World Test Championship on Tuesday in Sylhet when they meet Bangladesh in the first game of a two-match series.