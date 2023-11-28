Live: Black Caps vs Bangladesh - first test in Sylhet

Good news for those who enjoy red ball cricket – the ODI World Cup is well and truly in the rearview mirror and test match cricket is here.

Less than two weeks after the Black Caps were bundled out of the World Cup by India, they’re back in white for a two-test series against hosts Bangladesh.

The opening test, which starts on Tuesday afternoon (NZT) in Sylhet, is the first in the World Test Championship 2023-2025 for both teams, with the final match of the series also being played in Sylhet (December 6-10).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match.

First test: Black Caps v Bangladesh. Where: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. When: November 28–December 2, 4.30pm daily (NZ time). Coverage: Live streamed on ThreeNow, live updates on Stuff.

Stuff Tim Southee, Black Caps test captain.

SQUADS

Black Caps: Tim Southee (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque , Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Murad.

MORE READING

Wins in Bangladesh crucial as Black Caps begin new World Test Championship cycle

Patel or Sodhi? Who leads Black Caps' spin attack in Bangladesh

Black Caps v Bangladesh TV blackout on the cards

New skipper for Bangladesh in test series v Black Caps

TAB ODDS

Black Caps $1.55 Bangladesh $3.80

WEATHER

Fine and warm weather – highs between 29degC and 31degC – are forecast for each of the five days.

HISTORY

Played 17, New Zealand 12, Bangladesh 1, 4 draws