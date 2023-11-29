Ajaz Patel shuns 'Mankad' chance for Black Caps in first test with Bangladesh

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel opted to warn Bangladesh's Mominul Haque for backing up too far, instead of running him out at the non-striker's end on day one of the first test.

Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel wasn’t going to become the fifth player in test cricket to ‘Mankad’ an opposing player – at least not without issuing a warning first.

On day one of the first test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Tuesday, Patel could have run out Mominul Haque when the non-striking batter was backing up out of his crease as the left-armer went to deliver the ball.

Patel – who became just the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a test innings in 2021 in India – stopped before delivering the ball and indicated to Mominul with a smile that he needed to ensure he shouldn’t stray beyond the popping crease if he didn’t wish to be run at the non-striker’s end.

Patel may have been influenced by an incident in New Zealand’s T20 series against their current hosts in September – a series the spinner wasn’t part of – when his spin-bowling team-mate in this test, Ish Sodhi, was run out at the non-striker’s end by bowler Hasan Mahmud.

As Sodhi was leaving the field, Bangladesh captain Liton Das withdrew the appeal and called him back, with Sodhi giving Hasan a hug as he returned.

ThreeNow/Screengrab Black Caps bowler Ajaz Patel warns Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque about backing up out of his crease.

The method of dismissal has been a controversial one throughout cricket history and was given the tag ‘Mankad’ when it happened for the first time in test matches in the 1947/48 season when India’s Vinoo Mankad dismissed Australia’s Bill Brown in that manner.

It has always been legitimate as part of the Laws of Cricket but also the subject of endless arguments about whether it goes against the spirit of the game, with many believing the offending non-striker should be given a warning for leaving the crease too early when looking for a run scored by their batting partner.

The last ‘Mankad’ in test cricket occurred in the 1978/79 season – a year after New Zealand bowler Ewen Chatfield became the third player to effect the mode of dismissal against England’s Derek Randall in a test in Christchurch.

The method has resulted in dismissals in five men’s ODIs, one men’s T20 international – when now-New Zealand white-ball representative Mark Chapman was run out playing for Hong Kong against Oman in 2016 – and the debate was again sparked last year when England’s Charlie Dean became the first woman to be ‘Mankaded’ in international cricket in an ODI against India at Lord’s.

The previous year, Maeva Douma of Cameroon ran out four non-strikers as the bowler in a women’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifier against Uganda.

Four New Zealand players – Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell – have won the ICC’s Spirit of Cricket individual award – first introduced in 2011.

In 2019, the New Zealand men’s team were awarded the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award for their sporting conduct during and after the World Cup final won by England on a boundary countback tiebreaker at Lord's.

At stumps on day one, New Zealand had reduced Bangladesh to 310-9, with Patel taking 2-76 from 24 overs.