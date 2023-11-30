Kane Williamson makes 29th test century for Black Caps in first test against Bangladesh

Kane Williamson's fourth ton in as many tests kept New Zealand from being a long way behind Bangladesh on day two of the first test.

First test, day two, Sylhet: Bangladesh 310 versus New Zealand 266-8 (Kane Williamson 104, Glenn Phillips 42, Daryl Mitchell 41; Taijul Islam 4-89). Click here for full scoreboard.

There’s no guarantee how much longer Kane Williamson will bat for New Zealand in test cricket.

But in Bangladesh on Wednesday, the greatest run-scorer in the country’s history of the red-ball international game batted for long enough to produce another personal landmark and kept the Black Caps from being drastically behind the hosts in Sylhet.

Williamson became the first New Zealand player to score a century in four consecutive tests, and just the second – following Andrew Jones – to register three tons in consecutive test innings.

Williamson was dismissed for 104 soon after Bangladesh had taken the second new ball and the Black Caps reached stumps at 266-8. Bangladesh were dismissed for 310 from the first ball of the day by New Zealand captain Tim Southee via the DRS.

His 29th century is 10 more than the next-best (Ross Taylor) on the test list for New Zealand and moved him to a tie for 16th in test history among all nations, alongside Don Bradman and Virat Kohli.

Williamson has feasted on Bangladeshi bowling throughout his test career, and while Wednesday’s was tougher fare, he now has 787 runs at an average of 112.42 from nine innings against the current opposition.

Stuff Kane Williamson.

The hosts would have still regretted a number of missed chances that, had they been taken, would have put them notably on top in an enticingly-poised encounter with three days still to play.

Just when it appeared Williamson was the only player maintaining his cool amongst a fervent home team excited by the prospect of establishing a significant first-innings advantage, he had a few minutes of flirting with calamity.

On 63, he was the subject of a thunderous lbw appeal against offspinner Nayeem Hasan. Williamson was given not out, Bangladesh chose not to review and while the TV replay indicated the ball would have collected part of the leg stump, it would have remained not out.

In the same over, after almost deflecting a catch to leg slip off his gloves, Williamson hit out in unfamiliar fashion into the leg side, where Taijul Islam dropped a simple chance low to his right at midwicket.

He also offered a catching chance to Shoriful Islam in the outfield off Nayeem when on 70 and narrowly avoided being stumped on 98, surviving by the rubber on the sole of his right boot.

Williamson missed five tests from December 2021 to the end of February 2022 with an elbow injury, and a knee injury suffered in the opening game of the 2023 IPL season saw him sidelined for seven months before making his return in the third game of the ODI World Cup in India last month.

Even then, he missed four further games when a ball thrown from the outfield in a run-out attempt broke his left thumb.

One of the world’s best players of spin, the 33-year-old was sorely tested throughout his 205-ball stay, but his footwork and shot selection were a cut above. Rare loose balls were punished for boundaries, mostly through the offside, as he notched 11 fours.

Like the hosts on day one, New Zealand’s batters got starts, but only Williamson hung around for a big tally.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Taijul Islam, centre, starred with four wickets for Bangladesh. (FILE PHOTO)

The perennially under scrutiny Henry Nicholls surprisingly fell to Shoriful for 19 after looking compact against spin in tandem with the former skipper, after a bold and brilliant move by new Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to bring the left-arm paceman back on a turning track.

Shanto failed to review an edge from a wild Daryl Mitchell slash outside off when he was on four and the TV replay showed a thin edge.

Just when the tourists looked to be getting comfortable in pursuit of a first-innings lead, Mitchell on 41 danced down the wicket to Taijul, but his footloose approach only brought home the bacon for the left-arm spinner as keeper Nusul Hasan affected the stumping after the No 5 added 66 with Williamson.

Phillips backed up his four-wicket haul with the ball with a positive 42 from 62 balls and added 78 for the sixth wicket before part-time spinner Mominul Haque proved another inspirational bowling change from Shanto, as three late wickets ensured Bangladesh finished the day holding the upper hand.

There were concerning signs for the visiting batters already on Tuesday when Phillips took four wickets with his offspinners in his first bowl in test cricket.

On day two, the Bangladesh spinners were more demanding than their New Zealand counterparts as the Sylhet pitch already began to show signs of wear, with cracks in the dirt and alarming turn.

On day three, the Black Caps’ turners will have to match or better that in aiming to avoid defeat.