Black Caps under pressure in 1st test v Bangladesh after Shanto's century

There was no happiness for Mahmudul Hasan Joy when the Bangladesh batter was run-out backing up at the non-striker's end against NZ in the first test.

First test, day three, Sylhet: Bangladesh 310 and 212-3 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 104 not out, Mushfiqur Rahim 43 not out, Mominul Haque 40) v New Zealand 317 (Kane Williamson 104, Glenn Phillips 42, Daryl Mitchell 41, Tim Southee 35; Taijul Islam 4-109, Mominul 3-4). Click here for full scoreboard.

A lack of penetration has left the Black Caps facing the blunt realisation that they face an uphill battle to avoid defeat in the first test in Bangladesh.

At stumps on day three of the first test, the hosts have a lead of 205 runs in their second innings, with seven wickets in hand, after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (104 not out) played a potentially match-winning hand.

His unbeaten ton meant New Zealand will likely need the same brilliance and resilience again from former test captain and first-innings century-maker Kane Williamson – and this time with lengthier support from his fellow batters – when they bat a second time to avoid defeat or chase a win in their first game of their new World Test Championship campaign.

The visiting side’s spinners weren’t effective enough to regularly pressure the home side’s top and middle-order bats.

The spin trio of Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips could manage just one wicket between them, with two of the home team’s departures resulting from run-outs.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh made a century on day three of the first test against New Zealand. (FILE PHOTO)

Contrast that with part-time spinner Mominul Haque, who took 3-4 from 23 balls for the hosts in New Zealand’s first innings.

Shanto attempted to change the course of the game quickly in his side’s first innings, which led to his downfall. But his second dose of positivity had immediate – and lasting – effects. He rapidly reduced New Zealand’s attacking options with their field settings by often finding the boundary, and on a wicket where the ball was occasionally turning sharply, the visitors soon employed just two close-in catchers.

Carrying the guilt of being chiefly responsible for the run-out of Mominul Haque (40) after the pair had put on 90 for the third wicket, the left-hander paced the second-half of his 193-ball knock, while still tallying 10 boundaries. He got ideal support from veteran Mushfiqur Rahim as they added an unbroken 96 fo the fourth wicket.

The first session, expected to be spectacular after 18 wickets fell in the first two days and the wicket looking difficult to survive on, was instead soporific.

Few would have grumbled had New Zealand captain Tim Southee struck out boldly to lift his side from a precocious position, given the danger the Bangladesh spinners had posed the previous afternoon … ha, sorry, who are we kidding, almost everyone would have.

Instead, he faced 62 balls – it had been 52 months since he’d received that many deliveries in a test innings – chiefly with care and made a somewhat scratchy but potentially invaluable 35.

He added 52 for the ninth wicket with Kyle Jamieson (23) and in doing so, the 34-year-old became just the fourth player to score 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in tests for NZ – after Sir Richard Hadlee, Chris Cairns and Daniel Vettori.

The second session looked likely to be livelier when Zakir Hasan was out before his lunch had settled, but the only other success for New Zealand was when Southee deflected a drive from Shanto onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end with Mahmudul Hasan Joy backing up a fraction too far.