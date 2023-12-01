Black Caps test spin trio fail to make inroads in second innings v Bangladesh

There was no happiness for Mahmudul Hasan Joy when the Bangladesh batter was run-out backing up at the non-striker's end against New Zealand in the first test.

ANALYSIS: When an allrounder with fewer than 50 first-class wickets playing his second test is your most dangerous spinner, don't expect to win many tests on the subcontinent.

That’s the problem facing the Black Caps after three days of the first test against Bangladesh in Sylhet, with the hosts leading by 205 runs while still having seven wickets up their sleeve.

The New Zealand slow-bowling trio of Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips took just one wicket at a cost of 171 runs from 47 overs, as home team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made a fine unbeaten century to put his team in the driver’s seat on Thursday.

Offspinner Phillips took four wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings and was still probably the best-performed of the three on day three. But despite a few close calls, none of the trio were effective enough to put their side on the front foot on a pitch which offered generous turn, with too much variation in length and often straying in width.

The display of left-arm orthodox spinner Ajaz Patel was again worrying as he bowled 23 overs and took 1-94, with only one maiden over.

Patel, one of just three players in test history to take all 10 wickets in an innings, again struggled badly to dictate terms versus a team batting in their second innings.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Ajaz Patel had little success in Pakistan’s second turns at bat in two drawn tests almost a year ago. (FILE PHOTO)

Since 2019, Patel has taken just nine wickets to date in seven tests on the subcontinent in the opposition’s second innings, at an average of 54.

It’s been a problem for the Central Districts bowler after making a huge impression with 15 wickets in five innings in his maiden test series for New Zealand in the UAE v Pakistan in 2018.

The Black Caps played two drawn tests in Pakistan almost a year ago, when each time they were unable to bowl out their opposition in the home side's second turn at bat.

In those two games, Patel had figures of 0-89 from 24 overs with two maidens (1st test) and 0-32 from seven overs (one maiden) in the second test.

Legspinner Sodhi earned a long-sought-after recall to the test XI in that series and was the leading wicket-taker from both teams, with 13 victims at an average of 25.15. But he’s yet to discover the same form in this test, after being sidelined for all but four overs in New Zealand’s ODI World Cup campaign in India.

Phillips, who wouldn't likely be playing had Michael Bracewell not torn an Achilles tendon in June, posed some danger to Shanto with turn and a fuller length and bowled twice as many maidens – four – than his vastly more experienced team-mates.

The trio are under the guidance of Saqlain Mushtaq, New Zealand’s spin bowling coach, who took 208 wickets at 29.83 in 49 tests as an inventive spinner for Pakistan between 1995 and 2004.

NZ's trio playing in Sylhet have 110 wickets between them.

The inability to work through Bangladesh’s batting line-up was exacerbated by part-time Bangladesh spinner Mominul Haque taking 3-4 in New Zealand first innings from 23 balls.

The 32-year-old had previously captured seven wickets in 57 tests over a decade prior to the first test in Sylhet at an average of more than 50.

First test, day three, Sylhet: Bangladesh 310 and 212-3 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 104 not out, Mushfiqur Rahim 43 not out, Mominul Haque 40) v New Zealand 317 (Kane Williamson 104, Glenn Phillips 42, Daryl Mitchell 41, Tim Southee 35; Taijul Islam 4-109, Mominul 3-4).