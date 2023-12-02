Black Caps beaten by 150 runs in first test by Bangladesh in Sylhet

New Zealand couldn't perform a miracle on the final day in Sylhet, losing to Bangladesh by 150 runs.

First test, Sylhet: Bangladesh 310 & 338 beat New Zealand 317 & 181 (Daryl Mitchell 58, Tim Southee 34; Taijul Islam 6-75) by 150 runs. Click here to see the full scoreboard.

Captain Tim Southee admits New Zealand will have to improve with bat and ball to avoid a series defeat in Bangladesh.

The Black Caps displayed some late but ultimately fruitless pluck before being defeated in the first test of their two-match series against the home side by 150 runs on Saturday.

Needing an extremely taxing 332 for victory, New Zealand were dismissed for 181 in the opening session of the last day.

Resuming on the final day requiring another 219 runs to win with just three second-innings wickets remaining, the tourists were hoping Daryl Mitchell could be a lifesaver with support from the tail, but was the first wicket to fall, caught sweeping for 58 from 120 balls, with seven fours.

However, Ish Sodhi and captain Tim Southee (34 from 24 balls) produced their side’s biggest partnership of the innings, adding 46 for the ninth wicket with a combination of stout and sensible defence, interspersed with some bold blows.

Sodhi was the last man out for 22 while Southee’s two sixes moved him past West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards to ninth place on the list for most struck in test history, with 85.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP Taijul Islam, left, was the star performer for Bangladesh, taking 10 wickets in the match as the hosts beat New Zealand by 150 runs in the first test in Sylhet.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 6-75 in NZ’s second innings to give him match figures of 10-184.

Southee described the defeat as “very disappointing” in the post-match interview with the host broadcaster.

“Credit to Bangladesh, they played well, they're a very good side in these conditions.

“As a bowling group, you probably need to create a lot more pressure from both ends for long periods of time. And then as a batting group, you want bigger partnerships,” Southee said.

“We saw once guys got in like Kane, who was able to get in and play nicely, Daryl contributed a lovely little innings there as well.

It's just about being better for longer.”

The second and final test starts in Mirpur on Wednesday.

- more to come