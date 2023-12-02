Live: Black Caps vs Bangladesh - first test, day five in Sylhet

First test: Black Caps v Bangladesh. Where: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. When: Tuesday November 28 to Saturday December 3, 4.30pm (NZT) start daily. Coverage: Live stream on ThreeNow, live updates on Stuff.

The Black Caps are headed for a big, historic defeat in the first test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

The visitors resume on day five at 113-7, still some 219 runs short of their target of 332.

Daryl Mitchell is on 44, and just how long can he hang in? Ish Sodhi is with him, on seven, with just captain Tim Southee and Ajaz Patel to come.

The Black Caps have never lost a test in Bangladesh, with this their seventh there. They did, however, suffer a shock loss to the Tigers in Mt Maunganui in January last year.

Stuff Black Caps captain Tim Southee.

Teams:-

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Ajaz Patel.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Toss: Bangladesh, who chose to bat first.