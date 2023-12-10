Under-fire Black Caps batter Henry Nicholls stacks up with some greats: selector

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth day of the first test match against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

New Black Caps selector Sam Wells believes part of the criticism over the inclusion and performances of Henry Nicholls in the test side stems from the era he is playing in.

Nicholls came under fire during the two-test series in Bangladesh, where he made just 25 runs in four innings.

The left-hander has made only one big score in his past 10 tests – an unbeaten double-century against Sri Lanka in Wellington in March – and most followers have been calling for him to be usurped in the test XI by World Cup star Rachin Ravindra.

Wells said Nicholls’ numbers in his almost eight-year test career stacked up well in comparison with almost all of New Zealand’s best batters in the country’s 93-year test history.

“Henry is up there with some of our greats of the game in terms of run scoring,” Wells said.

“He seems to attract this criticism ... he's playing with some of the greats of the modern era for New Zealand, when you look at some of the other guy's averages.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Henry Nicholls hits out during his unbeaten double century against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in March.

In 56 tests, Nicholls has accumulated 2970 runs at an average of 37.59, with nine centuries and 12 fifties.

“If you looked at past teams, and they had a batsman with Henry Nicholls’ record, he would be one of our best players – and it is a very good record.

”His form has been up and down a little bit, but obviously he scored a double-hundred a couple of tests ago. He's got nine test centuries, which is as many as Stephen Fleming scored in his 111 tests.”

In those tests, former long-time captain Fleming made 7172 runs at an average of 40.06, with nine tons and a whopping 46 half-centuries.

Sixteen players have scored more test runs for New Zealand than Nicholls, with the clear standout being Kane Williamson, with 8252 runs – including 29 tons – and an average of 54.64.

Martin Crowe, Ross Taylor and Glenn Turner all finished their careers with test batting averages in the mid-40s, while Nicholls’ current mark sits around the likes of Brendon McCullum (38.64), John Wright (37.82), Nathan Astle (37.02) and Craig McMillan (38.46).

After a century versus South Africa in Christchurch in the first test of that series last year, Nicholls was averaging 40.95. But since then, in 11 matches, he’s managed just 472 runs – including that unbeaten double ton – at an average of 26.22, to put his place in jeopardy.

PHIL REID/Stuff Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming made nine centuries for New Zealand in his test career.

The 32-year-old averages 48.11 when playing tests in New Zealand, but just 25.02 at away and ’neutral’ venues.

“Most batters, if you look at their numbers, perform better at home than away – it's probably only the great players [where there’s not a difference] ... that's nothing particularly unusual,” Wells said.

“I don't see it as a viable strategy – or a difficult strategy to pull off, would be to play a batsman at home and not away.”

Remarkably, Fleming excelled away from New Zealand, averaging 45.92 and played his most memorable test knocks outside this country, while averaging only 33.87 at home.

The Black Caps will play four home tests in February and March – two each against a weakened South Africa squad and versus current World Test Championship winners Australia – and Nicholls will again likely be fighting for a place in the XI.

“You can't bank on your past deeds forever, we have to keep reassessing as we go on,” Wells said.