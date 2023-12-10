Black Caps captain Tim Southee slams Dhaka wicket after test win over Bangladesh

Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner combined to help New Zealand win the second test over Bangladesh in Dhaka.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee has slammed the pitch in Dhaka after his side won the second test on Saturday.

An unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership between Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner helped the Black Caps to victory by four wickets on day four in a game which only lasted 178.1 overs.

“Probably the worst wicket I’ve come across in my career,” Southee said in a post-match media conference.

Spin bowlers dominated the game, taking 30 of the 36 wickets to fall as the ball turned prodigiously from within the first 30 minutes on day one.

Southee was initially cautious in his criticism when asked about the pitch, blowing out air before answering the first question on the subject.

“There’s a number of ways I could describe that wicket,” he said.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP New Zealand captain Tim Southee blasted the wicket for the second test in Dhaka.

“I think for the match to be all over in 170 overs is a fair reflection on the wicket. It wasn’t great – there certainly wasn’t an even battle between bat and ball … we’ll leave it there.”

But he didn’t leave it there after another question, bringing about his damning assessment.

New Zealand’s victory enable them to level the two-test series 1-1 after losing the first test on a spinning track in Sylhet.

“The balance between bat and ball was heavily favoured in to the bowlers’ hands,” Southee said.

“To lose the toss as well and then to come out on top on a wicket like that was very pleasing.”

The match saw the third-lowest number of balls bowled in a test (1069) for 36 wickets to fall. New Zealand’s first innings score of 180 was the biggest in the match, which saw day two rained out and play reduced on day three.

However, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto defended the pitch.

"When we play tests, we are not here to improve. This is not a place for practice. We are trying to win the test," Shanto said.

"It is important that we prepare to win the test, but we should definitely take this type of advantage. We can prepare in first-class cricket by trying out good wickets.”

Second test, day four, Dhaka: Bangladesh 172 and 144 (Zakir Hasan 59; Ajaz Patel 6-57, Mitchell Santner 3-51) lost to New Zealand 180 and 139-6 (Glenn Phillips 40 not out, Mitchell Santner 36no, Tom Latham 26; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-51, Taijul Islam 2-58) by four wickets. Click here for full scorecard.