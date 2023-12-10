Glenn Phillips tops batting and bowling averages for Black Caps v Bangladesh

Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner combined to help New Zealand win the second test over Bangladesh in Dhaka.

In just his third test, Glenn Phillips proved to be the ideal player on a wicket that proved a nightmare for almost all other batters.

Phillips made scores of 87 and 40 not out at No.7 on a wicket New Zealand captain Tim Southee described as “probably the worst wicket I’ve come across in my career“ as the visitors won the second test by four wickets in Dhaka to square the series 1-1.

The 27-year-old admitted the spin-heavy wicket made the game “more of a roll of the dice”, but Southee said the hard-hitting right-hander excels in such conditions.

“A lot of his great innings have been on difficult wickets,” Southee said.

“He does exceptionally well in the CPL [Caribbean Premier League] on tricky wickets, a one-day innings in Pakistan at the start of the year .. he has a way of doing special things on tricky wickets.”

Phillips, who made his test debut against Australia in January 2020 but hadn't reappeared in the whites for his country until the first test loss against Bangladesh in Sylhet last week, said he trusted his game plan designed for the conditions.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP New Zealand's Glenn Phillips made two massive contributions with the bat as the visitors won the second test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

“It worked the first innings, and we’d made the adjustments from the [first] game as well,” Phillips said.

“Trying to keep my processes as calm and clear as possible … still taking the attack to the bowlers when they missed, but at the end of the day, trying to knock it down one run at a time and take it as deep as possible.

”It was a pretty amazing test all-round. Obviously with the pitch doing all sorts … it made the game more of a roll of the dice – thankfully we were on the winning end of it.”

When Phillips came to the wicket in New Zealand’s second-innings pursuit of 137 for victory on Saturday, his side was 51-5 and staring at a 2-0 series defeat.

When Daryl Mitchell fell 18 runs later, Phillips was joined by Mitchell Santner, playing just his second test in three years.

The duo guided New Zealand home with a combination of dogged defence, bold strokes and a modicum of good fortune in an uplifting effort.

“We got through to tea, which was a real blessing for us because we managed to have a bit of a chat, talked about tactics,” Phillips said.

“Obviously he’s [Santner’s] got incredibly fast hands, and I let him in on what my game plan was, in terms of staying leg-side and using my hands and my bat to play the ball, and obviously he thought that was a good option as well. He really took it to the bowlers, and the way he played the offies as well was incredibly impressive. That took a lot of pressure off myself – and the boys waiting to come in as well.

”As the ball got a little bit older, it became a little bit more predictable. Thankfully for us, it presented some more scoring opportunities as well.

”It’s an incredibly sweet win, with Bangladesh coming into this game from a high from the win against us. The way that test match played out meant we knew we were in for a tough game here, and I think we made the adjustments.

Mosaraf Hossain/AP Glenn Phillips took eight wickets with his offspinners for New Zealand in their 1-1 series draw with Bangladesh.

”We tried to apply pressure for longer periods, we tried to soak up pressure with the bat, and then also tried to throw a few more punches as well.”

While he didn’t bowl in Bangladesh’s second innings as left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel took six wickets, Phillips took 3-31 with his offspinners in the first inning.

He ended the series with 181 runs to top the averages at 60.33, and also led the NZ bowling averages with eight wickets at 16.37 to emerge as a genuine allrounder.

“That’s obviously been a dream of mine for a long time now – to actually get the opportunity to bowl so many overs and be able to take a few wickets as well; to know that the processes I’ve been working through for such a long time have actually been able to pay off - and the fact that Timmy has the confidence to go to me, understanding that I don’t necessarily have the experience behind me that a lot of the other guys have.

“But thankfully the conditions were definitely favourable for spinners, and to be able to get an opportunity in such spin-friendly conditions was really cool.”