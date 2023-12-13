Dhaka pitch for Bangladesh v Black Caps test rated 'unsatisfactory' by ICC

Glenn Phillips was about the only one to be able to get a good grip of how to bat on the Dhaka surface.

The pitch used for the second match of the World Test Championship series between Bangladesh and the Black Caps in Dhaka has been rated as “unsatisfactory” by the ICC, with a demerit point also slapped on its record.

New Zealand prevailed to win the match at by four wickets on Saturday to square the series, in a contest which lasted just 178.1 overs thanks to batting becoming something of a lottery on a surface which spun big from the outset.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee, in his post-match media conference, went on to describe the wicket as “probably the worst I’ve come across in my career”.

And he has had his claim well backed up by match referee David Boon, who, after consulting both captains, submitted his report to the ICC expressing concerns from the match officials.

“The outfield was very good and held up extremely well with the rain,” Boon said. “However, it appeared that the pitch may have been under prepared, as it was not hard and was covered in grass clippings on day one.

“From the first session onwards, throughout the remainder of the match the bounce was inconsistent with numerous balls bursting the surface. Deliveries from spin bowlers often went over the batter's shoulder when playing forward and then occasionally stayed very low.”

Mosaraf Hossain/AP The Black Caps managed to prevail in the second test against Bangladesh despite the tough conditions.

The report has been forwarded to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, who now have 14 days if they wish to appeal against the sanction.

A rating of “unsatisfactory” to describe the Dhaka deck was interesting, given the ICC pitch and outfield ratings had previously used terms of: “very good”, “good”, “average”, “below average”, “poor”, or “unfit”.

The ICC noted that one demerit point is awarded to venues whose pitches and outfields are rated as “unsatisfactory”, while three demerit points are awarded to those marked “unfit”.

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and when a venue accumulates six demerits it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for 12 months, while if 12 demerits are reached, that suspension will become 24 months.

The Shere Bangla National Stadium last received a demerit point in 2018 after a Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka test, while in 2021 alone, the venue received seven “average” ratings in ODIs and T20Is.