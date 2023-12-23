Recap: Black Caps crash to historic loss against Bangladesh in third ODI

Black Caps opener Rachin Ravindra walks off after making just eight against Bangladesh in Napier.

Third ODI: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: McLean Park, Napier; When: Saturday, 11am; Coverage: Live on Duke, TVNZ+; live updates on Stuff

With another home series in the bag, will the Black Caps opt for further rotation in the ranks in what is their last ODI for 11 months?

Up 2-0 against Bangladesh, Saturday’s clash at McLean Park in Napier presents the chance for New Zealand to extend their home ODI winning run to an 18th match – a streak which, incidentally, started against that same opposition, at the same venue, in February 2019 – and also extend their perfect home ODI record against the Tigers to a 19th match.

Robert Perry/Photosport Ben Sears, here bowling against Scotland in a T20I in Edinburgh last year, could be in line for an ODI debut on Saturday.

At the same time, coach Gary Stead, having already blooded three new players in the series – Josh Clarkson, Will O’Rourke and Adi Ashok – may be tempted to give a couple of other players an opportunity, with the team’s next 50-over contest not coming till way down the track, in November next year, on a tour of Sri Lanka.

Opening batter Finn Allen (22 ODIs), who did not made the cut for this year’s World Cup, but has been on fire in domestic cricket with two one-day hundreds, could potentially get a look in, having rejoined the squad after not being considered for game two in Nelson on Wednesday, when he was instead released to play T20 for Auckland on Tuesday.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Finn Allen turned out for Auckland in the Super Smash opener on Tuesday.

The other member of the squad not to have featured in the opening two games is Ben Sears, the young Wellington fast bowler who was a late call-up after Kyle Jamieson was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Sears, 25, has played six T20Is for the Black Caps over the past couple of years, and he and Allen are both part of the T20I squad for this month’s three-game series against Bangladesh.

Weather

From the mighty MetService: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower from afternoon. Light winds. High of 26C. Hopes will be high that possible shower doesn’t come to much, given the last four international matches staged at the ground have been rain-affected.

TAB odds

The two teams are paying exactly the same for game three as what they were going into game two – with the Black Caps at $1.19 and Bangladesh $4.30.

Squads

Black Caps: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Adi Ashok, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Will Young.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar.