Captain Kane Williamson and bowler Kyle Jamieson ruled out of Bangladesh T20s

Skipper Kane Williamson and bowler Kyle Jamieson have been yanked from the Black Caps’ squad for the looming T20 series against Bangladesh.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the pair wouldn’t feature in the three-match series starting December 27, citing medical advice and consideration of the team’s upcoming schedule.

They’ve been replaced by Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy respectively. Mitchell Santner will captain the side, which will assemble in Napier on Boxing Day.

Having been ruled out of the recent ODI series against Bangladesh due to a hamstring injury, coach Gary Stead this week told media in Christchurch Jamieson would return for the T20 series.

However, in a statement, he said the withdrawals were due to fresh medical advice, and with red ball cricket in mind.

“We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of test cricket against South Africa and Australia.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Kyle Jamieson will miss the T20 series against Bangladesh and Pakistan with a hamstring injury.

“Based on discussions with the medical staff and the players, it was decided a period of rehabilitation and conditioning was the best option for both of them.”

Williamson will undergo a period of knee rehabilitation and strengthening following his recent return to play in India and Bangladesh.

The advice on Jamieson is that his hamstring injury was best served by a period of targeted rehabilitation leading into February’s test Series against South Africa, the statement said.

Jamieson is also expected to miss January’s T20 series against Pakistan on home soil.

Santner has captained the Black Caps 14 times (13 T20s and 1 ODI).

Following the opening T20 in Napier on December 27, Mount Maunganui will host the remaining matches on December 29-31.

Revised BLACKCAPS T20 Squad for Bangladesh

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.