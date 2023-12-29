New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Tim Seifert struck on helmet by team-mate's drive

Tim Seifert is flattened by a Daryl Mitchell shot, but recovers to continue batting against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20.

T20 series, game two, Bay Oval: New Zealand 72-2 after 11 overs (Tim Seifert 43 from 23 balls) v Bangladesh, match abandoned due to rain. Click here for full scoreboard

Black Caps opener Tim Seifert had his helmet to thank for avoiding a serious injury – despite being at the non-striker’s end.

Seifert was struck on the helmet by a ball thumped by New Zealand team-mate Daryl Mitchell in the second over of the Twenty20 international in Mount Maunganui on Friday night, which was abandoned after rain set in during NZ’s innings.

He fell to the ground as the ball rebounded to bowler Shoriful Islam, who picked it up and looked to run out Seifert, who was lying out of his crease. However, the Bangladesh paceman realised the circumstances and sportingly opted not to pursue a dismissal and checked on his opponent instead.

Seifert received attention from the team’s medical crew and was adjudged OK to continue batting. He responded well and rapidly to the blow to his helmet, hammering 43 from 23 balls before being caught in the eighth over.

The expected rain which arrived after 11 overs – with the hosts 72-2 – meant the best the Black Caps can hope for from the series now is a 1-1 draw after Bangladesh won the opening encounter in Napier by five wickets.

Bangladesh opted to bowl at Bay Oval after winning the toss, with concerns over the potential of rain shortening the encounter.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Tim Seifert of New Zealand is struck in the helmet by the ball after a drive from team-mate Daryl Mitchell as Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam looks on at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

A notable concern for the hosts is – after being dismissed for two on Friday night – opener Finn Allen has only one score more than 35 in his last 15 T20Is since the start of the World Cup in Australia in October 2022.

Mitchell became the first Black Cap to play 50 international matches in a year, but it still didn't help him find his timing.

Usually a fluent striker, the cleanest he struck the ball was the powerful lofted off-drive which floored his batting partner. He was dropped on 16 and was still battling for any rhythm to cling to when the rain set in.

The third and final game of the series will be at the same venue on Sunday afternoon.