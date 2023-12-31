South Africa name hugely understrength test squad for series versus Black Caps

Tim Seifert is flattened by a Daryl Mitchell shot, but recovers to continue batting against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20.

Sorry, who?

South Africa have named a virtually unrecognisable squad – as expected – for their two-test series against the Black Caps here in February.

The majority of South Africa’s top players are committed to play in their domestic Twenty20 tournament starting in January and ending after the first test against New Zealand – at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval from February 4-8 – has begun.

Hence, the Proteas will be without 12 of their squad currently playing a test series against India in the republic. The group of 14 players to meet the Black Caps won’t contain any of the feared pace-bowling attack which guided the hosts to victory in the first test – Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee and impressive debutant Nandre Burger.

The squad will also be without regular batters Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, while captain and opener Dean Elgar is retiring after the series versus India.

Half of the squad has yet to play a test and will be captained by the uncappped Neil Brand, who averages 39.27 in first-class cricket. Brand is set to become the first player to make his test debut as skipper – excluding the debut test for new nations – since New Zealand’s Lee Germon in 1995.

John Walton/AP South Africa's Keegan Petersen is part of the second-string squad to play two tests against the Black Caps.

Batters Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham and Zubayr Hamza are part of the squad for the series against India, while Khaya Zondo has played five tests.

Duanne Olivier – the most experienced member of the squad with 15 tests – and Dane Paterson will lead the pace bowling attack, along with uncapped bowlers Mihlali Mpongwana and Tshepo Moreki.

Offspinner Dane Piedt hasn’t played a test since 2019 and now plays in the United States, and he’s joined by 37-year-old legspinner Shaun von Berg.

Cricket South Africa has prioritised its flagship T20 domestic tournament – which is backed by Indian Premier League investors – again, after it forfeited an ODI series in Australia last summer in order to have their best players feature in that competition.

It’s understood Cricket South Africa tried to reschedule the two-test series, with the second test in Hamilton, but New Zealand Cricket was committed to its international summer schedule.

Social media users were quick to condemn Cricket South Africa’s move.

“Ridiculous. Disrespectful to NZ and test cricket,” wrote one X user, while another said: “This is just a mockery to international cricket. Prioritising league over international cricket and that too in tests . Respective cricket boards should take these things seriously, otherwise time is near when this beautiful game will vanish from the scene.”

South Africa squad for two tests v Black Caps: Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.