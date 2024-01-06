Kane Williamson tops latest ICC test batting rankings, Australia break India's stranglehold

Kane Williamson has retained his position as the No 1 batter in test cricket in the latest ICC rankings.

The Black Caps star, who became his country’s all-time leading run-scorer in test cricket last year, tops the standings with 864 points, five clear of second-placed Joe Root of England, having notched his 29th test century in the first test against Bangladesh in Sylhet in November.

Australia’s Steve Smith, currently in action in a three-test series with Pakistan, is third with 820 points, with Williamson’s compatriot Daryl Mitchell (786) rising three places into fourth place.

Williamson played 13 test innings in an injury-ravaged 2023, plundering 695 runs, including a majestic 215 against Sri Lanka at Wellington’s Basin Reserve in March that came hot on the heels of a knock of 121 not out against the same opponents in Christchurch a week earlier.

The 33-year-old currently averages 54.36 in 96 matches in tests and will get a chance to improve that statistic next month in a two-test home series against a second-string South Africa side.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images White Ferns allrounder Amelia Kerr celebrates taking a wicket against Pakistan in the recent T20 series.

Meanwhile, World Test champions Australia have replaced India as the No 1 men’s team in the five-day format after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-test series with Pakistan, while India could only manage a draw in South Africa.

The Black Caps are ranked fifth with 95 points, 11 shy of the fourth-placed Proteas. Brendon McCullum’s resurgent England are third, just two points behind India on 115 points.

In the updated ODI and T20 rankings, India remain top of the pile despite losing the 50-over World Cup final to Australia on home soil in November.

Stuff Daryl Mitchell was grateful to have become the second-most expensive Black Cap picked up at an Indian Premier League player auction.

The Black Caps sit in fifth in the ODI standings behind India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan, but are third in the T20 standings, two points behind reigning world champions England following their drawn series with Bangladesh.

Mitchell is the highest-ranked Black Caps batter in ODIs in sixth spot, while Glenn Phillips leads the way for New Zealanders in the T20 standings despite dropping four spots to 15th after struggling with the willow against Bangladesh.

Spinner Mitchell Santner rose eight places to sit in eighth spot in the T20 bowling rankings after an impressive showing against the Tigers, though no New Zealand bowlers are in the top 10 for tests or T20s.

In the women’s rankings, the White Ferns are ranked fifth in ODIs and fourth in T20s, having lost a T20 series to Pakistan in December before salvaging some pride by taking the ODI series 2-1.

All-rounder Amelia Kerr is second behind Hayley Matthews in the T20 allrounder rankings, and is also in the top 10 in the ODI batting stakes.

Veteran team-mates Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine are sixth and eighth respectively in the T20 batting rankings.