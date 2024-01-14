Live: Black Caps v Pakistan, second Twenty20 international in Hamilton

Second T20 international: Black Caps v Pakistan. Where: Seddon Park, Hamilton. When: Sunday, 7.10pm. Coverage: Live on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+; live updates on Stuff

Another boundary-fest seems on the cards when New Zealand host Pakistan in the second game of their Twenty20 series in Hamilton on Sunday evening.

The two sides combined for 406 runs in the series-opener at Eden Park on Friday night, and the crowd at Seddon Park will need to be wary of the white ball flying among them at a ground which has witnessed some big scores in T20 internationals.

There have been five innings scores of 200 or better in 12 T20Is, and the Black Caps made 210-3 at the last T20I game played there versus Bangladesh in March 2021.

Devon Conway led the way with an unbeaten 92 from 52 balls, and the NZ opener will be hoping for better fortune than his golden duck on Friday night.

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner*, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell made a half-century for New Zealand during game one of the Twenty20 series against Pakistan at Eden Park.

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

History

The Black Caps and Pakistan have met 35 times in T20 internationals, with New Zealand winning 14, Pakistan 20 and one washout.

On home soil, the Black Caps have won nine of 16.

Weather

The good news is no rain is forecast for the Tron. There may be some cloud and a breeze in the evening to keep the temperature ideal, with a low of 18 degrees after a mid-afternoon high of 28.

TAB odds

The Black Caps are paying $1.56 to take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series, while Pakistan are at $2.30.