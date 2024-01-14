Black Caps beat Pakistan by 21 runs in Twenty20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Finn Allen of New Zealand hits a boundary during their Twenty20 against Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

T20 international, Seddon Park, Hamilton: New Zealand 194-8 (Finn Allen 74 from 41 balls; Haris Rauf 3-38 from 4 overs) beat Pakistan 173 all out in 19.3 overs (Babar Azam 66 from 43 balls, Fakhar Zaman 50 from 25; Adam Milne 4-33 from 4 overs) by 21 runs. Click here for full scoreboard

New Zealand’s most talked-about T20 cricketer had tongues wagging on Sunday night for all the good reasons.

Seventy four of them to be specific, as opener Finn Allen pumped the Pakistan bowling attack to and over the Seddon Park boundary with rapid regularity as the Black Caps scored a 21-run victory in Hamilton.

The hosts made tougher work of it than necessary, by dropping two simple catches and allowing Pakistan’s two most dangerous batters second lives which almost proved costly.

Captain Babar Azam used his reprieve to get to 66 from 43 balls, but he ran out of support as New Zealand recovered well enough to grab a 2-0 advantage in the five-game series, after winning the series-opener by 46 runs at Eden Park on Friday night.

Allen’s place in the Black Caps T20 XI has often been questioned by fans, due to a lack of regular runs and an inability to often bat past the PowerPlay.

TVNZ The hosts won a boundary-fest at Eden Park against Pakistan in the first game of the T20 series.

He made 34 from 15 balls in Auckland on Friday night, and as outlined by Stuff cricket writer Andrew Voerman earlier in the day, an average Allen T20 international innings prior to his Hamilton hammering lasted just 14 balls – the second-lowest mark of the 56 opening batters who have played as many innings as the 24-year-old.

But Sunday evening’s blitz, hitting five sixes and seven fours from 41 balls, was his fourth-longest stay at the crease in 37 T20I innings and was the decisive factor when the night ended.

Initially, there were a couple of heart-stopping moments for Allen, but he deposited Haris Rauf’s second ball towards Tristram Street and from then on – until he was bowled comprehensively by Usama Mir’s wrong-un – he looked every part the devastating top-order presence he has occasionally promised to be on longer and more regular occasions.

Among the sixes, there was a hugely-encouraging controlled on-drive for four off Rauf, and he followed it up at the end of the over with a lofted straight drive for six.

Home team skipper Kane Williamson also looked in excellent touch as he got to 26 from just 15 balls, but tight hamstrings ended his night prematurely at the drinks break when he retired, with Tim Southee taking over the captaincy.

His departure from the crease – and some quality bowling from the visitors – slowed New Zealand’s race to what looked destined to be a second consecutive 200-plus total, and speedster Rauf’s three wickets in his final over would have lifted Pakistan’s spirits heading into the break.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Fakhar Zaman hits out for Pakistan at Seddon Park.

Fakhar Zaman, a devastating left-handed six-hitter, was dropped by Ben Sears at short fine leg off Adam Milne’s bowling when he had yet to score, and when a simple grab would have seen the tourists three wickets down within the opening two overs of their chase of New Zealand’s 194-8.

Sears was later the bowler left pondering further misfortune when Mark Chapman spilt another gift at backward point from the bat of Babar, when he was on 27 and looking capable of combining with Fakhar to strike the side to success.

Milne got due reward when Fakhar (50 from 25 balls with five sixes and three fours) dragged on a short delivery outside off onto his stumps, the ball after bringing up his half-century.

But Babar hadn’t given up on his quest to bring his team home, keeping the tension about until he skied Sears into the safe hands of the stand-in skipper with three overs to play.

Williamson was already going to miss game three in Dunedin on Wednesday, but is still likely to rejoin the squad for the final two matches in Christchurch.