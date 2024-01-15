Heat on Lockie Ferguson on return to Black Caps for T20 series against Pakistan

ANALYSIS: Lockie Ferguson’s return to the Black Caps squad for the Twenty20 series against Pakistan couldn’t have come any quicker than required for the veteran speedster.

Ferguson will take the place of young pace bowler Ben Sears for the remaining three games of the five-match series – starting with Wednesday’s encounter in Dunedin (1pm start) – after New Zealand took a 2-0 lead following a 21-run victory in Hamilton on Sunday night.

Sears has made a fine fist of his chances in the national side over the past month against Bangladesh and the current tourists, and combined with fellow fast bowler Adam Milne to play a major part in the home side halting Pakistan’s charge at Seddon Park.

Milne bowled with fire and accuracy to take 4-33 from his four overs, and he would have played his part in a far more comfortable triumph for the Black Caps had Sears held a simple catch when dangerman Fakhar Zaman had yet to score.

Sears did his best to make up for his drop, also bowling with pace and guile as he took 2-28, while also suffering when Mark Chapman put down opposing skipper Babar Azam off his bowling.

The 25-year-old eventually got Babar’s wicket to effectively end the contest, while Milne also got relief by bowling Fakhar off an inside edge after he’d brought up a half-century from just 25 balls.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Adam Milne of New Zealand celebrates taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during game two of the Twenty20 series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Milne, 31, had earlier produced a peach of a delivery to remove opener Mohammad Rizwan in his first over and helped polish up the tail at the end.

Throw in 22-year-old Will O’Rourke – yet to play a T20 International but now with three ODIs under his belt – and New Zealand’s quick-bowling stocks have healthy competition and admirable pace among them.

The biggest fight for places will come when the Black Caps squad for the Twenty20 World Cup – to be contested in the West Indies and the United States in June – is to be decided.

Whether Trent Boult is in that mix is yet to be confirmed – or part of the squad to play three T20s against visitors Australia at the end of February, which would give an indication.

But Sears – with seven wickets in four games versus Bangladesh and Pakistan at an average of 19.14 – has done enough to indicate he should be further trialled against the likes of David Warner, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh.

Milne – with six wickets in two outings in this series – continues to push for the lead quick bowler’s spot in the T20 XI while Ferguson has been bowling for the Auckland Aces – to fine effect – in the domestic Super Smash T20 competition. In three matches for the Aces, Ferguson has five wickets at 12.8 and economy rate of 5.8.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Ben Sears of New Zealand bowls during their Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Hamilton.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson retired on Sunday night after reaching 26 from 15 balls due to tightness in his right hamstring. He wasn’t going to be in the squad for the third game in Dunedin on Wednesday anyway – with Will Young joining the group in place of injured allrounder Josh Clarkson – and was originally scheduled to play the final two matches in Christchurch.

If Shaheen Shah Afridi has good fortune with the coin toss once more in Dunedin, it feels unlikely he’ll take the same gamble.

The Pakistan captain has twice opted to put the Black Caps in to bat in their Twenty20 series, only to get beaten twice after their rivals tallied hefty scores on grounds with inviting boundaries for the batters.

Given that the visiting squad also have a number of potentially devastating matchwinners in their top five, Afridi may be best advised to see how they fare when not automatically and instantly under pressure.

Instead of giving Finn Allen – who made 74 from 41 balls in Hamilton – first crack at setting the tone, the outstanding left-arm bowler could be best served offering it instead to Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman.

T20 international, Seddon Park, Hamilton: New Zealand 194-8 (Finn Allen 74 from 41 balls; Haris Rauf 3-38 from 4 overs) beat Pakistan 173 all out in 19.3 overs (Babar Azam 66 from 43 balls, Fakhar Zaman 50 from 25; Adam Milne 4-33 from 4 overs) by 21 runs.