Jandal-wearing fan makes off with match ball after huge six by Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman

A huge Fakhar Zaman six never comes back, as a man in jandals is spotted by TV cameras running off with the ball.

Two apparent crimes were committed at Hamilton’s Seddon Park on Sunday night – one of theft, and the other against fashion as a mysterious, jandal-wearing fan made off with the match ball during the Black Caps’ 21-run win over Pakistan in the second T20 international.

The bizarre incident occurred in the sixth over of Pakistan’s run chase with the visitors 55-2, requiring a further 140 runs off 85 balls to level the five-match series.

A belligerent Fakhar Zaman had already struck 18 off 12 as he prepared to face the final ball of Ben Sears’ over. He duly punished the young seamer’s loose delivery with a massive six that sailed over the boundary and out of the stadium, much to the delight of the noisy contingent of Pakistan fans.

“Big. Real big! That has gone!” exclaimed TVNZ commentator Scotty Stevenson as the TV cameras scrambled to find where it had landed.

But just as the director zeroed in on the ball on the road outside the ground, a man wearing a blue T-shirt and flip-flops emerged from the darkness – his identity obscured by a conveniently-placed tree – picked it up and sprinted off into the distance.

TVNZ/Screengrab A jandal-wearing thief sprints off with the ball after Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman cleared the ground with a six.

“There he goes! He’s got his jandals on as well!” said former White Fern Katey Martin in commentary as the comical scenes unfolded.

“And he’s running, he’s off! He tucks around the corner and he says ‘see ya later’”

“It looked like a Toyota Corolla that was chasing him. I don’t know who would win that race,” joked Stevenson as the umpires were forced to pull another ball out of the case with Pakistan 61-2, four runs shy of New Zealand’s total after the powerplay.

Security were unable to catch up with the opportunistic thief, though NZ Cricket confirmed to Stuff that the man later returned the ball of his own accord and no further action will be taken against him. They’re not cheap: the Kookaburra Turf White, official ODI and T20I ball, retails in New Zealand for over $200.

Zaman eventually fell for 50 off 25 balls as Pakistan were skittled for 173 in 19.3 overs to come 21 runs short of the Black Caps’ imposing total.

Opener Finn Allen was the star of the show, blazing 74 off 41 deliveries, while quick Adam Milne finished with tidy figures of 4-33 from his four overs to put the hosts 2-0 up in the series.

They can take an unassailable 3-0 lead by winning game three in Dunedin on Wednesday.