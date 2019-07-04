Cricket World Cup 2019: Black Caps hammered by England as slump deepens

Ross Taylor of New Zealand is run out as Jos Buttler breaks the stumps after a throw from Adil Rashid.

New Zealand will limp painfully into the Cricket World Cup semifinals while England swagger past them.

On a day when both sides had a chance to display their title credentials at Chester-le-Street, near Durham, England puffed out their chests while the Black Caps, now bereft of confidence and heading in the wrong direction, bowed their heads and slumped to a third straight defeat.

England's total of 305-8 was plenty, winning by 119 runs as New Zealand were skittled for 186 in 45 overs. The run chase was again marred by a poor start and crucial run outs for their kingpins - another poorly judged one for Ross Taylor and an unlucky one for captain Kane Williamson.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Martin Guptill, caught behind down the leg side.

Barring a mammoth Pakistan win over Bangladesh on Friday night (NZT), New Zealand will finish fourth on net run rate and face Australia - assuming they beat South Africa - in the first semifinal in Manchester on Tuesday night (NZT). A resurgent England, meanwhile, will finish third and most likely book an Edgbaston rematch with India two days later.

With nearly a week to dust themselves off, a stirring trans-Tasman semifinal victory looks a forlorn hope for New Zealand in their current state. It would be one of monumental cricketing turnarounds, after their hefty defeat to their 2015 final conquerors on Sunday.

You could argue the Black Caps are lucky to be in their fourth successive semifinal at all, at the likely expense of Pakistan who beat them at Edgbaston to start this current slide.

New Zealand's net run rate slipped to +0.17 but Pakistan's is -0.79 which means they need a spectacular tumble from Bangladesh to boost them enough.

First New Zealand priority will be getting Lockie Ferguson to Old Trafford, their top wicket-taker who was ruled out as a precaution with a hamstring injury and removed some much-needed punch from the attack.

MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES Black Caps allrounder Jimmy Neesham chops on against England fast bowler Mark Wood.

An even more pressing issue is to somehow fix the batting which is misfiring terribly. Again it was the Black Caps' major headache after their bowlers hauled back a rampant England start.

At the innings break New Zealand would have sensed an opportunity on a good pitch that was showing evidence of slowing up, but more opening woes set them on a familiar path.

Henry Nicholls in his second innings of the tournament was trapped lbw first ball from Chris Woakes. At normal speed, umpire Sundaram Ravi's decision looked OK, a touch high perhaps, but opening partner Martin Guptill didn't appear to strongly advise a decision review system challenge.

MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES Yes! England opener Jonny Bairstow makes it back to back centuries at the Cricket World Cup.

Replays showed the ball missing off stump but Nicholls was long gone.

Guptill held the key but once again couldn't get out of first gear, a major disappointment of New Zealand's campaign to date. It wasn't a classic dismissal but again luck wasn't with Guptill against the speedy Jofra Archer, on eight, as he gloved one down the leg side and Jos Buttler snared a one-handed ripper.

Running between the wickets was big early talking point for batting anchors Williamson and Taylor and it fast got a re-run.

CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES Jimmy Neesham breaks the dangerous England opening partnership as Jason Roy is gone.

Williamson (27) was stranded at the non-striker's end by a firm Taylor drive and a fingertip from bowler Mark Wood was enough to do the damage. Then in the very next over, Taylor (28) inexplicably took on Adil Rashid's throw from the deep and was caught short, sliding forlornly into a puff of dust.

One bright spot was Tom Latham's return to a semblance of form, hitting 57 off 65 in a confident knock after a horror run. But wickets kept tumbling as Jimmy Neesham (19) chopped on from Wood (3-34) whose pace just kept the New Zealand slide going.

Colin de Grandhomme hit his second cheap, soft catch to the deep in as many innings and wasn't a factor with the bat when he should have been, New Zealand's hopes down the drain in a hurry.

Williamson called incorrectly at the toss and England had an early leg-up, both sides wanting to bat on what looked a belter.

At the halfway point of their innings England looked set to soar past 350 so in that regard it was a minor victory for New Zealand's bowlers.

Without Ferguson's pace and energy at first change it was a flat New Zealand start with Tim Southee (1-70 off nine) back for his first match of the tournament and clearly a run short. With legspinner Ish Sodhi out and Matt Henry back there was a certain sameness to the attack and England seized control early.

Jonny Bairstow guided England home against New Zealand in the 2015 series decider at this very ground, and was at it again, fresh from his matchwinning ton against India.

His 106 off 99 balls gave England a wonderful platform to launch, and with opening partner Jason Roy (60 off 61) they put on 123 inside 19 overs.

To New Zealand's credit they hung in there when staring down a massive total and a double strike from Trent Boult saw Joe Root (24) and dangerman Buttler (11) gone, either side of Henry removing Bairstow.

Henry (2-54) was reasonably good as was Neesham (2-41) after he broke the opening stand. Skipper Eoin Morgan (42 off 40) got England back on track and while they may have been annoyed at only just creeping over 300, it was more than enough.