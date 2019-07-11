Cricket World Cup 2019: Laura McGoldrick savours Black Caps win after Guptill heroics

Superb bowling and brilliant fielding did the job for the Black Caps.

Laura McGoldrick was right.

A day after showing her support for under-fire husband Martin Guptill, the broadcaster posted a happy snap on Instagram with the caption: "What a day!! #backtheblackcaps"

Standing beside Guptill holding their daughter Harley, McGoldrick was beaming with pride after watching the Black Caps winning a stunning semifinal against India.

Guptill again struggled with the bat but his runout of India's MS Dhoni was one of the key moments of the game and vindicated the Black Caps' decision to stick with the 32-year-old.

On Wednesday, McGoldrick had launched a passionate defence of Guptill, telling Black Caps fans his lack of form with the bat was not for a lack of trying.

"A lot of boys were very nervous this morning when they got on the bus [to Old Trafford]," McGoldrick told The Hits radio station.

"Guppy was nervous but excited but unfortunately, things didn't go the way Guppy would have liked. It's not for a lack of trying. He's worked incredibly hard but unfortunately that's just the way sport goes sometimes.

MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES Martin Guptill, second from right, celebrates with team-mates after running out MS Dhoni at Old Trafford.

"It's very hard, especially when you're opening and you have to see off the new ball bowlers and India have some the best new ball bowlers in the world.

"Bumrah, who got Gup in the end, is the best in the world. I mean, he canters in. He looks like a horse when he runs in. I don't know how anyone can see the ball. It's quite an action."

McGoldrick also said that having Harley, 2, had helped Guptill cope with the ups and downs of international cricket.

"I think having a child really helps, she really helps Gup," she said.

"We take our cues from Gup, sometimes he wants to talk about the game and sometimes he doesn't."

"I'm certainly not going to bring it up if he doesn't want to talk about it. He knows what he needs to do and it's no good me harping on about what I think he should do. I've never played international cricket so it would be pretty rich for me to have a go in trying to help.

"You just have to love and support him. Put your arm around him and go, 'You know, it's going to be OK'. And it is going to be OK.

"My husband is one of the best in the world and I think I'm allowed to say that and I'm not totally biased."