Cricket World Cup final: Cautious batting bites Black Caps when it hurts most

OPINION: Ouch! New Zealand's conservative batting came back to bite them in the most painful way.

Losing a Cricket World Cup final to England on a countback of boundaries after the teams were tied at the end of normal play and the Super Over, highlighted the only real shortcoming of this gutsy Black Caps team.

In a nail-biting final England hit 26 boundaries to New Zealand's 17.

It was heartbreaking stuff but, incredibly, an almost perfect illustration of New Zealand's approach with the willow throughout this tournament.

With their heavy-hitters, particularly Martin Guptill and Colin Munro at the top of the order, failing to fire, and Jimmy Neesham spasmodic in the middle of the order, there were no blasters operating at one end while the classy accumulators like Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, went about their business at the other end.

PHOTOSPORT Martin Guptill is consoled by team mates and England's Chris Woakes after coming up one run short off the final ball of a pulsating World Cup final.

At a World Cup where sticky wickets gave an old school feel to the tournament with totals of 250 being competitive, the Black Caps cleverly improvised.

New Zealand were forced to scratch their way through to the final with a streetfighter's attitude of scrapping for every precious single and then backing that up with some magnificent bowling and batting over the back half of the championship.

It was gripping stuff with some pulsating wins over Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies and India.

But it always felt vulnerable. And so it proved.

The ultimate irony saw Guptill, the batsman who has struggled as much as any, being asked to hurriedly pad up and go out for the Super Over with 16 runs needed to win.

That it came down to Guptill facing the final ball with two runs needed seemed cruel for the man and his nation.

To find just a single hurt us all.

It hurt about as much as Trent Boult stepping on the boundary line when he had caught a rampant Ben Stokes.

PHOTOSPORT Jimmy Neesham couldn't quite New Zealand across the line in the World Cup final against England.

Hurt almost as much as Stokes getting surely the weirdest six in World Cup final history.

With three balls to go in the regular match, Stokes hit a ball into the deep and ran for two.

As he slid to make his ground, the ball ricocheted off his bat and across the boundary for four, which added to the two he had already scored to give him six runs.

And the added irony? Stokes is New Zealand-born and his seven boundaries in the final where he hit an unbeaten 84 off 98 were instrumental to this win. The four fours by Henry Nicholls was the best effort by a New Zealand batsman in the final.

Is it fair to separate teams this way? Sure doesn't seem so right now.

But whichever way you look at this outcome in this tightest of deciders, it's hard to argue against England claiming the Cup over New Zealand given they thrashed the Black Caps by 119 in round-robin play and finished third on the points table to New Zealand's fourth. They just seemed to have that bit more oomph to their play

So England finally win the World Cup at their fourth attempt after losing the 1979, 1987 and 1992 finals.

The Black Caps are still looking for their first being thrashed in the 2015 final by Australia and then coming up agonisingly short in this one.

A review might find some sort of happy medium behind the failed outright aggression at the Melbourne Cricket Ground four years ago and the somewhat cautious approach at Lord's that has characterised this tenacious campaign.

Oh for a few more boundaries.