Tim Southee aiming to be available for Black Caps' World Cup opener after thumb surgery

Tim Southee has been cleared to travel to India as part of the Black Caps’ Cricket World Cup squad after having surgery on his broken thumb last week.

The veteran seamer is aiming to be available for the team’s opening match against England in Ahmedabad next Thursday.

Fellow seamer Kyle Jamieson will join the World Cup squad in India this week as cover.

Tim Southee fractured his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the Black Caps' fourth ODI against England earlier this month.

He will only be able to train and won’t be involved in the Black Caps’ warm-up matches against Pakistan on Friday and South Africa next Monday.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said last week that Southee would “have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb”.

“Providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play.

“Our opening game of the World Cup against England is not until Thursday, October 5 in Ahmedabad, so that would be our logical target in terms of his availability.

“Tim’s obviously a hugely experienced and important figure in our team and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign.”