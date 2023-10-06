Live: Black Caps v England – Cricket World Cup 2023

01:05, Oct 06 2023

Follow live coverage of the Cricket World Cup match between the Black Caps and England in Ahmedabad.

NZ Cricket
Tom Latham says the Black Caps are primed to pursue Cricket World Cup glory in India.
England captain Jos Buttler and Black Caps batter Glenn Phillips will be looking to get their teams off to strong starts at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
STUFF
England captain Jos Buttler and Black Caps batter Glenn Phillips will be looking to get their teams off to strong starts at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.