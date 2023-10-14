Recap: Black Caps vs Bangladesh - Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai; When: Friday, 9.30pm [NZ time]; Coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Kane Williamson will make his long-awaited return to the Black Caps as they look to keep their perfect start going at the Cricket World Cup.

The skipper is back for Friday’s clash with Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

New Zealand head into the match having already beaten England and the Netherlands.

Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s encounter.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will play his first match of the Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh.

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Team news

Kane Williamson is set to return and lead the Black Caps for the first time at this World Cup, six months and two weeks after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while playing in the Indian Premier League. Seamer Tim Southee is also available for selection, but won’t be in the XI.

Weather forecast

A high of 32 degrees in hazy sunshine is forecast, according to Accuweather.

History

The Black Caps and Bangladesh have met 41 times in ODIs, with New Zealand winning 30, Bangladesh 10 and the other washed out.

Five of those meetings have been at World Cups, with the Black Caps winning all of them. Their most recent clash, in England four years ago, was a nail-biter, with New Zealand squeaking home by two wickets with 17 balls to spare in a chase of 245.

Form

Black Caps: beat Netherlands by 99 runs, beat England by nine wickets

Bangladesh: lost to England by 137 runs, beat Afghanistan by six wickets

What they said

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson: “We know it's going to be a big challenge [on Friday] as is every game. We come into this tournament knowing that anybody can beat anybody. You go from venue to venue and they do vary a lot and we have seen here that there's been that spin and the pitch has varied perhaps as the games moved on as well. I think both teams have some good spin bowlers that no doubt will play a big part”.

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto: “We saw in the India and Australia match there is some spin. So, if we get it like this – it helps our spinners. But we are not thinking about the wicket. I think we need to execute our plan and we have to be very clear with what we need to do”.