Cricket World Cup: All you need to know as the Black Caps face India

Tom Latham says the Black Caps are primed to pursue Cricket World Cup glory in India.

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v India Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dharamsala; When: Saturday, 6pm [NZ time]; Coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

The last two unbeaten teams standing at the Cricket World Cup go head to head on Sunday night in Dharamsala.

One of the Black Caps or India will be left standing after their meeting in the shadow of the Himalayas.

But will it be the hosts or New Zealand, who beat India in the semifinals of the last World Cup in England in 2019?

Here’s everything you need to know as the Black Caps face India.

STUFF Black Caps batter Tom Latham.

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

Team news

Kane Williamson remains sidelined for the Black Caps with his broken thumb, otherwise everyone is available, but the same XI that easily accounted for Afghanistan is expected to go again. Indian seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya is out with an ankle injury, which could upset the balance of their side.

Weather forecast

A cool day is in store in Dharamsala, with a high of 19 degrees forecast.

History

The Black Caps and India have played 116 one-day internationals, with New Zealand winning 50, India 58, a lone tie, and seven finishing with no results.

The Black Caps have won just eight of 38 on Indian soil, including two meetings at the 1987 World Cup. Since then they’ve won five of six at ODI World Cups, with the loss coming in South Africa in 2003.

Form

Black Caps: beat Afghanistan by 149 runs, beat Bangladesh by eight wickets, beat Netherlands by 99 runs, beat England by nine wickets

India: beat Bangladesh by seven wickets, beat Pakistan by seven wickets, beat Afghanistan by eight wickets, beat Australia by six wickets

What they said

Black Caps captain Tom Latham: "India's top order has been fantastic this tournament and our bowling attack has done a really good job upfront as well. That's going to be a great contest with bat and ball and obviously vice versa with the Indian seamers and our top order”.

India coach Rahul Dravid: ”[Pandya] is an important player for us and he is an important all-rounder so helps us really balance our squad out really well. But he is going to be missing this game, so we will have to work around that and see what is the best combination and what we can come up with best”.