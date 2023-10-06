Cricket World Cup: Black Caps stun England as Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra star

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both made centuries as the Black Caps chased down 283 to beat England in Ahmedabad.

At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: England 282-9 (Joe Root 77 off 86, Jos Buttler 43 off 42; Matt Henry 3-48 off 10, Glenn Phillips 2-17 off 3, Mitchell Santner 2-37 off 10) lost to the Black Caps 283-1 in 36.2 overs (Devon Conway 152no off 121, Rachin Ravindra 123no off 96; Sam Curran 1-47 off 6) by nine wickets

An unbeaten 273-run partnership between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra has given the Black Caps a perfect start at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Conway finished not out on 152 off 121 balls and Ravindra not out on 123 off 96 as New Zealand chased down 283 to stun England by nine wickets in their opening match in Ahmedabad.

The Wellington Firebirds pair came together just seven balls into the Black Caps’ innings at Narendra Modi Stadium, after Will Young departed for a golden duck, caught behind flicking at a ball down leg side from left-armer Sam Curran.

Thirty fours and eight sixes later – many of them from “proper cricket shots” as one caption on the broadcast described them – they had sealed one of the Black Caps’ most famous one-day international wins, getting the job done with just under 14 overs to spare.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Dev,” 23-year-old Ravindra said as he accepted the player of the match award, having taken 1-76 with his left-arm spin before scoring his first international century.

“We’re very, very close mates. I think it’s really special to be able to share that moment with him and being able to spend so much time at the crease with him before probably helped me feel a little more comfortable than I could have been.”

Conway and Ravindra’s partnership of 273 eclipsed the Black Caps’ previous best in a World Cup match – the 168 put on by Lee Germon and Chris Harris in a quarterfinal loss to Australia in 1996.

There have only been 13 larger stands in the history of men’s ODI cricket, including one of 274 by Brendon McCullum and James Marshall against Ireland in 2008, which remains the New Zealand record.

When England captain Jos Buttler and Joe Root were at the crease, putting together a partnership of 78 off 72 for the fifth wicket, it looked like they would post a score in excess of 300 after being sent in to bat while missing all-rounder Ben Stokes, rested with a hip niggle.

Matt Henry then got Buttler caught behind for 43 off 42 on his way to finishing with 3-48 from his 10 overs, while Glenn Phillips bowled a reverse-sweeping Root with his off-spin for 77 off 86.

Mitchell Santner was miserly in taking 2-37 from his 10 overs of left-arm spin, while Trent Boult bounced back after conceding 12 runs in his first over to take 1-48.

England’s total of 282-9 looked well under-par and Conway and Ravindra quickly proved that to be the case. Conway briefly scored the fastest World Cup century by a Black Cap, taking 83 balls – one more than Ravindra needed when he too raised his bat a few overs later.

The strokeplay from the pair was as good as you’ll ever see, with a hook for six off quick Mark Wood and a straight drive for six off Chris Woakes, both by Ravindra, the two shots that stood out amongst a crowded list of contenders.

Ravindra has been rated as a top prospect since he was a teenager, but only made his ODI debut in March, and likely wouldn’t have made the World Cup squad if not for Michael Bracewell’s untimely Achilles injury, suffered in June.

This was the first time he had batted higher than No 6 in his short ODI career to date, but he will now have to retain his place in the top order even once Kane Williamson is able to return at No 3. That will likely mean moving up to open alongside Conway, with Young making way.

Seamers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson were also ruled out of Thursday’s match, the former still recovering from surgery on a broken thumb, the latter rested as a precaution with back stiffness.

Whatever happens next, Ravindra has announced himself as a batter to be reckoned with – and the Black Caps have announced themselves as World Cup contenders.

Winning the rematch of the 2019 final, won by England on boundary countback, after a tie and a tied Super Over, won’t have made up for that defeat four years ago.

But it has sent a signal that they have a place in the decider for a third tournament in a row firmly within their sights – thanks to heroics from an unlikely source.

The Black Caps now head to Hyderabad to play the Netherlands on Monday, while England next play Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday.