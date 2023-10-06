By the numbers: Conway, Ravindra blitz long-standing Black Caps partnership record

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both made centuries as the Black Caps chased down 283 to beat England in Ahmedabad.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra starred with the bat as the Black Caps beat England by nine wickets in their Cricket World Cup opener.

The Wellington Firebirds duo made 152 and 126 respectively as they shared in an unbeaten partnership of 273 for the second wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England set the Black Caps a target of 283 after being sent in by stand-in captain Tom Latham, but New Zealand made light work of their target.

In the end, they chased it down with just under 14 overs to spare, emphatically coming out on top in the rematch of the 2019 final, which they lost on the boundary countback tiebreaker.

Here’s a breakdown of the Black Caps’ first-up win, by the numbers.

273

Conway and Ravindra’s partnership was the Black Caps’ largest at a World Cup, beating the previous record of 168, set by Lee Germon and Chris Harris in a quarterfinal loss to Australia in 1996, by more than 100 runs.

It finished one run short of equalling the Black Caps’ largest in all one-day international cricket, set by Brendon McCullum and James Marshall against Ireland in 2008.

The largest partnership in ODI history was recorded at the 2015 World Cup in Australia, when Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels put on 372 for the second wicket against Zimbabwe, making 215 and an unbeaten 133 respectively.

Ajit Solanki/AP Devon Conway became the eighth Black Cap to score 150 runs or more in an ODI innings when he made 152 against England in their Cricket World Cup opener.

152

Conway’s fifth ODI century was the 10th innings of 150 or more by a Black Cap – a list topped by Martin Guptill’s unbeaten 237 in a World Cup quarterfinal win over the West Indies in Wellington in 2015.

Guptill has three entries on the list, which is also home to Ross Taylor, Lou Vincent, Glenn Turner, current batting coach Luke Ronchi and McCullum and Marshall.

Conway’s knock lifted his ODI average to 54.20 – the eighth-highest mark of all batters who have had at least 20 innings.

3

While Ravindra has been a top-order player for the Firebirds, his international career to date in all three formats has largely involved him batting down the order, picked as much for his left-arm spin as his batting.

The 23-year-old opened in his first series with the Black Caps – five T20s played in horrible conditions for batting in Bangladesh in 2021 – but in his three tests, 13 T20s and 12 ODIs between then and Thursday, when he batted at No 3, he had never ventured higher than No 6.

He won’t be staying at No 3 for the rest of the World Cup, with Kane Williamson set to slot back in there once he’s deemed ready to return from his serious knee injury, so might end up becoming Conway’s opening partner – a role Will Young originally looked earmarked for.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP Matt Henry took 3-48 to lead the way for the Black Caps with the ball as they beat England in their Cricket World Cup opener.

3.02

When Lockie Ferguson was rested due to back stiffness, with Tim Southee already sidelined waiting for his right thumb to be ready for action after surgery, the Black Caps turned to three all-rounders to bowl 20 overs, instead of opting for a fourth specialist in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

The three all-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra – took 3-149 from their 20 overs, conceding 7.45 runs per over. The three specialists – Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner – took 6-133 from their 30, conceding 4.43 runs per over – a difference of 3.02.

2

Phillips’ two wickets played a big part in ensuring England weren’t able to post a total in excess of 300, a prospect that looked likely early on.

Brought on in the 22nd over to counter Moeen Ali, one of two left-handers in England’s top seven, with his off-spin, he struck with his second ball.

Brought back in the 42nd over, he bowled a reverse-sweeping Joe Root, England’s top scorer with 77 off 86.

Ajit Solanki/AP Glenn Phillips picked up two crucial wickets with his off-spin as the Black Caps beat England in their Cricket World Cup opener.

11

All 11 English batters reached double figures – the first time that had ever happened in any ODI, men’s or women’s.

Adil Rashid and Mark Wood finished by putting on 30 for the final wicket, but those runs proved to be far from crucial as Conway and Ravindra romped home.