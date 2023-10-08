'Will the World Cup save ODIs?': The numbers that highlight cricket's global shift in focus

ANALYSIS: “Will the World Cup save ODIs?”

The question was posed by ESPN Cricinfo as it promoted its podcast previewing the Cricket World Cup in India, which began on Thursday with the Black Caps stunning England in Ahmedabad for one of their most memorable one-day international victories.

That rematch of the 2019 final was played in front of largely empty stands, with no official crowd figure reported at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.

It made for a sad sight, at a time when the continued rise of Twenty20 has the place of one-day international cricket in an increasingly crowded calendar being questioned like never before.

The 50-over format turned 52 earlier this year, so perhaps it’s fitting that it’s going through something of a midlife crisis.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Kane Williamson batting in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final. Since then, he’s only played 12 ODIs.

In a nutshell, international cricket’s 10 longest-serving full members are playing fewer ODIs and more T20s, with World Cups in the shorter format on the cards every other year, rather than every four years. T20 franchise leagues are also crowding a packed calendar, so ODI series featuring two full-strength teams are becoming rarer and rarer.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson found himself put on the spot this week, when he took part in a panel with the leaders of the nine other teams at the World Cup on the eve of the opening match. A daring reporter tried to ask “all of the captains ... is the 50-over World Cup still the [pinnacle] event of cricket?”

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had the microphone in his hand but appeared eager to get rid of it, handing it to the New Zealander he was sharing a couch with. Williamson might still be waiting to play his first proper match since suffering a major knee injury in April, but he handled the question the same way he does many deliveries out in the middle – by running the ball down to third.

“Yeah, I mean, I think every four years, even though with the introduction of all the T20 competitions, T20 World Cups, they're still very much major events, the World Test Championship as well, I still think the ODI World Cup – I don't know if everybody else shares that same opinion – it's definitely one of the top events that we can play and be involved in.”

A diplomatic answer, if there ever was one, but there should be no doubt that the ODI World Cup is a prize Williamson covets. He has played in the last two finals and come up short, as has Trent Boult, while Tim Southee played in 2015 and was a wider squad member in 2019.

Which is why it might come as a shock to learn Williamson has only played 12 ODIs since the last World Cup, where he was crowned player of the tournament. If it weren’t for injuries, he would have played at least 18, and his tally might have been slightly higher still if not for the Covid-19 pandemic, but it would still come in well short of the 65 he played between the 2015 and 2019 events, or the 50 he played between 2011 and 2015.

A Black Cap who plays in every ODI they currently have on the cards between this World Cup and the next one in 2027, to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, would only play 45 matches. In the same period leading up to the 2023 World Cup, there were 43, well down from 76 played before the 2019 event, which followed totals of 62, 76, 88 and 89 in the other four-year cycles this century.

The 2011 World Cup was the first played with T20 a significant presence on the global calendar, with the Black Caps playing 38 matches in the shorter format in the four years leading up to it. That figure rose to 41 ahead of the 2015 World Cup, fell slightly to 39 ahead of the 2019 World Cup, then rose to 82 ahead of this year’s World Cup. As things stand, at least 65 Black Caps T20s are planned between now and June 2027.

For the second ODI World Cup cycle in a row, the New Zealand men will play more T20s than ODIs.

The shorter version of the game is the only white-ball format they are scheduled meet trans-Tasman rivals Australia in during that time – at home next February and again in October 2025. By the time those are done, four of their last five white-ball series at home against their fiercest rival will have been T20 series. Come March 2027, it is set to have been a decade since they hosted Australia in ODIs.

Those small facts reinforce the larger fact that 50-over cricket is certainly fading. Whether it needs saving – and whether this World Cup can save it – we will only know with time, though Thursday’s memorable win was definitely a good start from a New Zealand perspective. Now comes a clash with the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday.

Black Caps – upcoming ODIs

2023/24: 8-10 more at the World Cup, 3 v Bangladesh at home (11-13 total)

2024/25: 3 in Sri Lanka, 3 v Sri Lanka at home, 3 v Pakistan at home, 4 in a tri-series in Pakistan with South Africa, 3-5 at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan (16-18 total)

2025/26: 3 in Zimbabwe, 3 v England at home, 3 v West Indies at home, 3 in India, 3 in Bangladesh (15 total)

2026/27: 3 in West Indies, 3 v India at home, 3 v Sri Lanka at home (9 total)