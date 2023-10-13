Devon Conway the star he once wanted to watch as Cricket World Cup dream comes true

Tom Latham says the Black Caps are primed to pursue Cricket World Cup glory in India.

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai; When: Friday 9.30pm [NZ time]; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

When Devon Conway was a kid growing up in South Africa, the Cricket World Cup came to town – and he wanted to see the stars.

Two decades – and a fateful move to New Zealand – later, he has become one of those stars, helping the Black Caps in their pursuit of glory in India this month and next.

In 2003, Conway was among the 32,000 packed into the Wanderers in Johannesburg for the final, where Australia took on India.

Sachin Tendulkar was the man the young boy wanted to watch bat the most.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Black Caps batter Devon Conway began the Cricket World Cup in India by making his highest ODI score of 152no in their win over England.

The Indian star was in his prime and had scored 669 runs in his 10 innings at the tournament to that point, over 200 more than the next best performer.

In the decider, with his side chasing a mammoth target of 360, he hit the first ball he faced for four with a pull through mid-wicket.

But then he hit the fourth ball he faced straight up in the air. Twenty years on Conway remembers it well: “He got spliced out – caught and bowled maybe?”

Precisely that, by Glenn McGrath, who made the run around to short mid-wicket to do the honours.

Conway could take some consolation from the fact that Australian captain Ricky Ponting had earlier played one of the all-time great one-day international innings, making an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls, or as he put it: “A bucket load of runs”.

At that time, Conway was coming up on his 12th birthday and had his whole life in front of him.

It would be another 14 years before he decided to leave South Africa behind for New Zealand and another 17 before he was able to make his international debut for his adopted country.

He has already been part of the Black Caps’ famous win over India in the 2021 World Test Championship final, as well as their run to the final of that year’s Twenty20 World Cup and the semifinals of last year’s T20 World Cup.

But there’s one tournament he’s desired to be a part of above all others – a desire stoked by the happy coincidence of having it come to town when he was a little boy with big dreams.

“One of my earliest goals as a kid was to play in an ICC 50-over over World Cup,” Conway told Stuff while waiting for his flight to India late last month.

“That was the only World Cup that was around growing up as a kid and it’s just been a dream come true, really, to be a part of a 50-over World Cup.”

Conway’s tournament got off to the perfect start last week, when he blazed an unbeaten 152 off 121 balls in the Black Caps’ stunning win over England – his highest ODI score.

Ajit Solanki/AP Black Caps batter Devon Conway salutes the crowd in Ahmedabad after bringing up 150 runs against England in the Cricket World Cup opener.

Those who turned out for the tournament opener at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were rewarded with a gem of an innings – one that coincidentally matched the highest World Cup score made by Tendulkar during his lengthy career.

At the same time, those who turned out for the Black Caps’ second match, against the Netherlands on Monday in Hyderabad, would have been disappointed to see Conway dismissed for just 30.

Now come a pair of games in Chennai – the city in India where he’s likely to have more fans than any other, after he helped the Super Kings win their fifth Indian Premier League T20 title earlier this year.

The Black Caps have two matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium, against Bangladesh on Friday [first ball 9.30pm NZ time] and Afghanistan next Wednesday [same time], a venue Conway – and his CSK team-mate Mitchell Santner – are well familiar with.

“I'm very excited to go back to Chennai representing the Black Caps,” Conway said. “It's going to be awesome.

“Chennai obviously holds a nice little place in my heart, so I'm certainly looking forward to returning there.

“Winning the IPL earlier this year was a remarkable experience, particularly playing in the final in Ahmedabad in front of close to 120,000 people.

“That was certainly a memory that will be etched in my mind for a long period.”

In November, it will have been three years since Conway made his New Zealand debut at the late age of 29.

By then, as he fulfilled the three-year residency requirement for a change of nationality, his arrival on the international stage had become hotly-anticipated, thanks to his stellar feats in domestic cricket with the Wellington Firebirds.

Since then, he has delivered on that promise – and then some.

After 29 test innings, he averages 50.10 – a mark bettered only by Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell among New Zealanders who have batted at least 20 times.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Devon Conway scored 200 on his Black Caps test debut against England at Lord’s in 2021, reaching the milestone with a six.

After 38 T20 innings, he averages 41.60 – the best mark of any New Zealander by five runs.

And after 23 ODI innings – heading into Friday’s match – he averages 52.90 – the best mark of any New Zealander by five runs once again.

Only one other man averages more than 50 in both tests and ODIs – retired South African master-blaster AB de Villiers.

Even when you lower the bar to an aversge of 40 in both formats, it’s still an exclusive club of 44, where Conway is one of just five Black Caps, alongside Mitchell, Williamson, Ross Taylor and Glenn Turner.

If you add in T20s as well – a format that’s only been played in significant volume in the past decade – Conway is one of three batters to average at least 40 across all three formats, alongside India’s Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Asked what he had learned about his game since making the step up to international level, Conway said one thing was “taking responsibility and making sure that you are performing consistently for the team and contributing day-in and day-out.

“I think that's very important.”

Another thing was learning to cope with bowling attacks “at the highest level [that] are going to test your defence … and ask questions non-stop”.

“Being resilient and patient in your scoring areas and being ruthless in what you're going to go after is certainly something that I've tried to improve on since making my debut three years ago.”

That ruthlessness was on full display on opening night in India and if Conway keeps it up, his chances of being a player in a World Cup final – not just a spectator – will only rise.

Devon Conway – Black Caps career so far

Tests: 16 matches, 29 innings; 1403 runs at 50.10; 8x50, 4x100; highest score 200

ODIs: 24 matches, 23 innings; 1058 runs at 52.90; 3x50, 5x100; highest score 152no

T20Is: 41 matches, 38 innings; 1248 runs at 41.60; 9x50; highest score 99no