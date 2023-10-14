By the numbers: Black Cap Trent Boult joins ODI cricket's 200-wicket club

Kane Williamson was forced to retire hurt during the Black Caps' win over Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup

Before each of the Black Caps' first three matches at the Cricket World Cup in India, Trent Boult was given a reminder.

The tournament broadcasts have highlighted upcoming milestones for the players involved, including the fact that the New Zealand left-arm seamer was coming up on the 200-wicket mark.

After taking one wicket in the Black Caps' first-up win over England and none in their win over the Netherlands, Boult finally got there on Friday.

He finished with 2-45 from his 10 overs as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Here's a breakdown of the 34-year-old's wicket-taking career to date, by the numbers.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Trent Boult celebrates one of his two wickets for the Black Caps in their win over Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup.

200

When he got Towhid Hridoy to hit a knuckle ball to Mitchell Santner in the covers, Boult became the sixth New Zealander to take 200 ODI wickets.

The Black Caps' 50-over wicket-taking list is headed by left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori, who took 297 wickets in his 18-year career.

Kyle Mills is next with 240, followed by Tim Southee with 214, Chris Harris with 203 and Chris Cairns, who finished with exactly 200.

A total of 41 bowlers from all countries have reached the 200-wicket mark. Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan tops the charts with 534, 32 more than Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram.

107

Boult reached the 200-wicket milestone in his 107th ODI, which made him the third-fastest bowler to get there.

Australian left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc got there in 102, while Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq took 104.

Another Australian quick, Brett Lee is next on the list, having taken 112 matches, followed by South African seamer Allan Donald, who needed 117.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Black Caps seamer Trent Boult celebrates after taking a wicket with his first ball against Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup.

23.84

Boult has the best average of the six Black Caps to have taken 200 ODI wickets, conceding 23.84 runs for each of his scalps.

He has the eighth-best average of the 41 bowlers from all countries to have reached the milestone, with his current mark the same as the one Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis finished on.

29

Boult has the second-best strike rate of the 41 bowlers to have taken 200 ODI wickets, his mark of 29 bettered only by Mitchell Starc, who claims a wicket every 26 balls.

His strike rate is five balls better than that of Mills, the next New Zealander on the list.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Matt Henry is the next active Black Cap with a chance to join the 200-wicket club in ODIs, but he needs a further 62 wickets to get there.

6

Boult's entry into the exclusive 200-wicket club has been on the cards for a while, but he could end up being the last New Zealander to get there.

Matt Henry is the only other active Black Cap with more than 100 and a realistic chance of joining him.

At his current strike rate of 29.8, he would need 31 10-over spells to take the 62 further wickets he requires.

New Zealand's 31st ODI from now is scheduled to be played late in 2025.