Cricket World Cup: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has fractured thumb

Kane Williamson was forced to retire hurt during the Black Caps' win over Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has a fractured thumb, but the team remains hopeful he can return towards the end of group play at the World Cup.

Williamson was hit on his unprotected left thumb while running between the wickets in the 38th over of the Black Caps’ innings against Bangladesh in Chennai on Saturday morning (NZ time).

An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced fracture, but coach Gary Stead said the 2019 Player of the Tournament will remain with the squad, with the aim of being available for the back-end of pool play next month.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover but will not officially be part of the squad, while Williamson rehabilitates the injury, NZ Cricket said on Saturday night.

After having his hand sprayed and strapped, Williamson initially carried on, only to make his way from the field an over later.

Speaking on the broadcast after his side wrapped up an eight-wicket win with just over seven overs still to be bowled, Williamson said his thumb became “fat and colourful straight away”.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was hit on his left thumb while running between the wickets in their win over Bangladesh.

Coach Gary Stead said he was hopeful Williamson would still play a part in the tournament.

“Firstly, we’re all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury,” Stead said.

“While it’s disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation. Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world class player and captain - so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament.”

Henry Nicholls, who was part of the Black Caps side beaten in the 2019 World Cup final by hosts England, wasn’t considered as injury cover after suffering a mild side-strain during Canterbury’s Plunket Shield warm-up match against Otago during the week.

New Zealand currently top the World Cup table with six points from three wins from as many matches, with their next game starting on Wednesday night (NZ time) against Afghanistan in Chennai.

However, Williamson’s fracture and recovery diagnosis indicates he will also miss games against hosts India (October 22), Australia (Oct 28), South Africa (November 1) and Pakistan (Nov 4). New Zealand’s final group match before the semifinals is against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on November 9.

The 33-year-old was playing in his first game of the tournament after recovering from a ruptured ACL in his right knee suffered in the opening game of the Indian Premier League at the end of March.