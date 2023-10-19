Cricket World Cup: Black Caps beat Afghanistan comfortably to extend perfect start

Mitchell Santner took a stunning catch as the Black Caps pegged Afghanistan back early in Chennai at the Cricket World Cup.

At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Black Caps 288-6 (Glenn Phillips 71 off 80, Tom Latham 68 off 74, Will Young 54 off 64; Naveen-ul-Haq 2-48 off 8, Azmatullah Omarzai 2-56 off 7) beat Afghanistan 139 all out in 34.4 overs (Rahmat Shah 36 off 62; Lockie Ferguson 3-19 off 7, Mitchell Santner 3-39 off 7.4, Trent Boult 2-18 off 7) by 149 runs

The Black Caps wobbled briefly against Afghanistan before extending their perfect start at the Cricket World Cup in India with a 149-run win on Wednesday.

After Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham put together a crucial partnership to lift New Zealand from 110-4 to 288-6 at the end of their 50 overs, Mitchell Santner took a spectacular catch as they pegged their opponents back early.

Phillips made 71 off 80 and Latham made 68 off 74 after they came together when their side lost three wickets while adding one run across the 21st and 22nd overs of their innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

They ensured the Black Caps finished with a total that would prove to be beyond the reach of Afghanistan, who came into Wednesday’s match full of confidence, after their upset win over defending champions England in Delhi on Sunday.

Dangerous opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was bowled by a vicious Matt Henry off-cutter for 11 off 21. Trent Boult then had Ibrahim Zadran caught by Santner for 14 off 15, but it was the all-rounder’s second catch that wowed those watching.

Running back at mid-wicket chasing a mishit pull by Hashmatullah Shahidi off Lockie Ferguson, Santner dived and stuck out his left hand to complete a dismissal that left Afghanistan 43-3 after 14 overs.

Scoreboard pressure meant the Black Caps were always on top from there, with Santner later claiming his 100th one-day international wicket, bowling Mohammad Nabi for seven off nine with a trademark left-arm spinner’s delivery.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Black Caps batter Glenn Phillips made 71 off 80 balls as they beat Afghanistan in Chennai at the Cricket World Cup.

Rahmat Shah’s innings of 36 off 62 gave Afghanistan’s total some respectability, but he was caught and bowled by Rachin Ravindra, and his side were eventually all out for 139 in the 35th over.

Santner finished with 3-39, while speedster Lockie Ferguson took 3-19 and left-arm seamer Trent Boult took 2-18 as they got home emphatically in the end to claim their fourth win from four matches.

Afghanistan were able to remove Devon Conway early after Hashmatullah won the toss and chose to field, but when the Black Caps were 109-1 in the 21st over, they were moving largely untroubled towards an imposing total.

Then came the sudden collapse that left them 110-4: Ravindra bowled for 32 off 41 swinging at a straight one; Will Young caught behind for 54 off 64, having returned to the New Zealand XI in place of injured captain Kane Williamson; Daryl Mitchell caught at mid-wicket for one.

Phillips and stand-in captain Latham came together at that point and had to rebuild slowly at first, before eventually putting together a partnership of 144 off 156 balls that ended in the 48th over. It might have ended earlier, if not for a pair of dropped catches off Latham.

Afghanistan had an evening to forget in the field, also missing out on Young early and Ravindra twice, while Mark Chapman hit an unbeaten 25 off 12 to lift the Black Caps to 288.

Frontline seamer Naveen-ul-Haq removed Phillips and Latham in the space of three balls, potentially saving his side 10-15 runs, while part-time seamer Azmatullah Omarzai took two of three wickets to fall during the mid-innings collapse.

The Black Caps now shift to Dharamsala near the Himalayas for their next match against hosts India, who play Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.

If India win that contest, as they should, Sunday’s clash between them and New Zealand will be a battle of the last two unbeaten teams at this year’s tournament.