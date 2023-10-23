Cricket World Cup: India chase down 274 to beat Black Caps after fog delay

Hosts India proved too strong for the Black Caps at the Cricket World Cup.

At HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: Black Caps 273 (Daryl Mitchell 130 off 127, Rachin Ravindra 75 off 87; Mohammed Shami 5-54 off 10) lost to India 274-6 in 48 overs (Virat Kohli 95 off 104; Lockie Ferguson 2-63 off 8) by four wickets

Neither the Black Caps nor the Dharamsala fog were able to halt India’s charge at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday night.

Players were forced from the field for 15 minutes during the 16th over of India’s chase of 274 as low-lying fog set in at HPCA Stadium.

Ashwini Bhatia/AP The Black Caps and India were forced from the field due to low-lying fog in the second innings in Dharamsala.

The hosts were 100-2 at that stage – on top despite a double-strike from New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson, but needing to face 26 more balls for there to be a result.

Once the players returned to the middle, there were no further stoppages, and India ultimately got the job done, arriving at their target with four wickets in hand and 12 balls remaining, thanks largely to Virat Kohli’s innings of 95 off 104.

India now sit at the top of the table with five wins from five matches, ahead of the Black Caps, who have four from five and next play Australia in the city at the foot of the Himalayas next Saturday, likely needing two from their remaining four to make the semifinals.

Daryl Mitchell scored almost half the Black Caps’ runs in making 130 off 127 balls – his highest one-day international score – while sharing in a partnership of 159 off 152 for the third wicket with Rachin Ravindra, who made 75 off 87.

They came together with their side 19-2 in the ninth over and once they were split up in the 34th over, New Zealand only added 95 off the 99 balls that followed, while losing their last seven wickets to be all out for 273 off the final ball of their innings.

Mitchell made the most of being dropped by Jasprit Bumrah at long-off on 69, while Ravindra was also put down, at backward point by Ravindra Jadeja when he was on 12.

Ashwini Bhatia/AP Black Caps batter Daryl Mitchell made 130 as they posted 273 against India.

The Black Caps pair attacked leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav well, knowing Indian captain Rohit Sharma didn’t have a sixth bowler to turn to, in the absence of injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

But while he conceded 73 runs from 10 overs, he also picked up two wickets, including that of Glenn Phillips, who threatened to join Mitchell in providing a strong finish, but had to depart for 23 off 26.

Mohammed Shami took 5-54 as India kept the Black Caps in check in the last 10 overs and gave themselves a target well under the 300 mark.

At the same time, 274 was one run greater than the highest of the four targets they had chased down previously at this World Cup.

Trent Boult and Matt Henry beat the bat on several occasions with the new ball, but Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill survived and found the boundary plenty.

Ferguson removed Sharma for 46 off 40 and Gill for 26 off 31, but India continued to find the fence, and the fog interruption came at a time when the Black Caps needed a breather.

Boult returned to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for 33 off 29, but at the halfway stage, India were 140-3, with Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

Mitchell Santner removed Rahul for 27 off 35, demanding a review for an LBW after his initial appeal was turned down, while Suryakumar Yadav came and went quickly, run-out after a mix-up in the middle.

The Black Caps fought hard in taking the chase to the 48th over, but couldn’t break the partnership between Kohli and Jadeja, who finished unbeaten on 39 off 44.

Kohli was dismissed trying to end the match – and bring up his hundred – with a six, caught by Phillips off Henry at cow corner.

Jadeja then completed the chase two balls later, pulling Henry for India’s 36th boundary – 10 more than New Zealand managed.