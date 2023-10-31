Cricket World Cup: Black Caps, South Africa to meet for just second ODI since 2017

The Black Caps have not played South Africa in an ODI since the last Cricket World Cup in England in 2019.

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v South Africa; Where: MCA Stadium, Pune; When: Wednesday, 9.30pm (NZ time); Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

New Zealand’s next meeting with South Africa at a World Cup won’t have anywhere near as much at stake as the Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and the Springboks did on Sunday (NZ time).

But the Cricket World Cup clash between the Black Caps and the Proteas in India on Wednesday will be a spectacle all the same – as it’s a fixture that is becoming rarer and rarer.

The match at MCA Stadium in Pune will be just the second men’s one-day international the two countries have played since early 2017.

It will be their first meeting since they squared off at the 2019 World Cup in England, where an unbeaten century from Kane Williamson helped the Black Caps chase down a target of 242 with three balls to spare.

NZ CRICKET The Black Caps' Cricket World Cup clash with Australia will be all-rounder Mitchell Santner's 100th ODI.

Whether the New Zealand captain will be present for this year’s match remains to be seen, with coach Gary Stead suggesting he could return from the broken thumb he suffered just over a fortnight ago, depending on how he trained on Monday and Tuesday.

The thriller four years ago was one of four close contests the Black Caps and Proteas have produced at ODI World Cups this century.

In 2015, they met in the semifinals at Eden Park in Auckland, where they were both looking to advance to their first decider.

On that occasion, South Africa set the Black Caps a target of 298 from 43 overs, which was chased down with one ball to spare, when Grant Elliott hit Dale Steyn into the stands.

In a quarterfinal in Bangladesh in 2011, New Zealand set a target of 222 that appeared to be well below par, especially when South Africa were 121-3 midway through the 28th over.

But from there, the Proteas lost their last seven wickets while adding just 51 more runs.

In 2003, when the World Cup was largely played in South Africa, the Black Caps ultimately had a target of 226 from 39 overs in a rain-hit match, which they chased down for the loss of just one wicket.

The other ODI World Cup meeting between the two countries this century resulted in a fifth New Zealand win – in the Super Six phase of the 2007 event in the West Indies.

You have to go back to 1999 in England to find a World Cup win for the Proteas in the match-up – a clash of countries that is familiar for New Zealanders as it plays out every year on the rugby field.

While South Africa toured New Zealand for cricket tests two summers ago – splitting the series 1-1 – and will do so again in February – albeit with a second-string team, as they are prioritising their domestic Twenty20 competition – bilateral white-ball series between the two countries have fallen off the radar.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Kane Williamson made an unbeaten century as the Black Caps beat South Africa during the round-robin phase of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

They played out a thrilling five-match ODI series in New Zealand in early 2017, but aren’t set to play another – or a bilateral T20 series – until the 2027-28 summer at the earliest.

Their only meetings outside ICC events in the next four years are due to be February’s tests and ODI and T20 tri-series in Pakistan and Zimbabwe in 2025.

A second meeting in the semifinals or the final of this year’s World Cup may yet be on the cards, but first comes Wednesday’s round-robin match.

The Black Caps stayed up until the wee hours after their loss to Australia in Dharamsala on Saturday in order to watch the Rugby World Cup final, where the Springboks pipped the All Blacks by a single point in Paris.

The cricketers have plenty of reasons of their own to want a win in Pune – not least because their place in the top four is not as assured as their opponents’ – but they’ll also know there would be no better week than this one to get a win over South Africa.

Just as they have done every four years over the past decade.

Black Caps v South Africa – ODI World Cup matches this century

2003 at The Wanderers, Johannesburg: South Africa 306-6 lost to Black Caps 229-1 by nine wickets with 13 balls remaining (DLS method)

2007 at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges: South Africa 193-7 lost to Black Caps 196-5 by five wickets with 10 balls remaining

2011 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur (quarterfinal): Black Caps 221-8 beat South Africa 172 all out by 49 runs

2015 at Eden Park, Auckland (semifinal): South Africa 281-5 lost to Black Caps 299-6 by four wickets with one ball remaining (DLS method)

2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham: South Africa 241-6 lost to Black Caps 245-6 by four wickets with three balls remaining