Cricket World Cup: Plenty at stake as Black Caps face familiar foe in Pakistan

Black Caps coach Gary Stead says they won't dwell on their loss to South Africa at the Cricket World Cup as they have to prepare swiftly for Pakistan.

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v Pakistan; Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru; When: Saturday, 6pm (NZ time); Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

The Black Caps and Pakistan have met plenty over the past year or so.

And they will meet plenty more over the next six months.

But none of the other 29 matches across all formats will carry anywhere near as much importance as the one-day international on Saturday in Bengaluru at the Cricket World Cup.

The Black Caps arrive at M Chinnaswamy Stadium having won four then lost three so far in India. Their last defeat was on Wednesday against South Africa in Pune, when they baffled everyone by choosing to bowl first against a team that has thrived setting totals over the past month.

Pakistan meanwhile won two, lost four, then beat Bangladesh on Tuesday to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

As things stand, with both teams having played seven of nine round-robin fixtures, the Black Caps are in fourth on eight points, below Australia in third only on net run rate, with Pakistan in fifth on six points, ahead of Afghanistan on net run rate.

If New Zealand win on Saturday, they will remain in control of their own destiny and should make the knockout stage for the fifth tournament in a row. But if they lose, they will likely need to beat Sri Lanka in their final match next Thursday.

Even then, the final standings could be decided on net run rate – theirs is currently +0.484 while Pakistan’s is -0.024, with their final match to follow next Saturday against England.

Raghavan Venugopal/Photosport The Black Caps can remain in control of their own destiny at the Cricket World Cup with a win over Pakistan.

Afghanistan, in sixth on six points, were the other team still realistically in the race on Friday morning, looking for a win against the Netherlands that evening to move to eight points themselves, ahead of tough matches against Australia and South Africa.

The Black Caps had a lengthy injury list coming out of their loss to the Proteas, where they conceded 357-4 after inviting their opponents to bat then crumbled to be all out for 167.

Kyle Jamieson has been summoned from New Zealand to replace Matt Henry, who was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup on Friday as a result of the hamstring injury he suffered against South Africa. Jamieson could play right away, with fellow seamer Lockie Ferguson described by coach Gary Stead as being "50-50" to face Pakistan after suffering a minor Achilles injury in the loss to Australia last weekend.

Captain Kane Williamson, looking to return after breaking his left thumb against Bangladesh three weeks ago; batter Mark Chapman, who has missed the last two matches with a calf injury; and Jimmy Neesham, who took a blow on his hand against the Proteas, but avoided a break, were the others under clouds.

Stead said Williamson was still feeling pain while batting in the nets, but appeared confident Chapman would be available, while Neesham’s status would depend on the extent of his bruising and whether he could comfortably hold a bat.

The Black Caps edged Pakistan on net run rate to make the semifinals at the last World Cup in England four years ago. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Bengaluru on Saturday, but both teams will be hoping they don’t ruin what is set to be their 20th meeting in the past 13 months.

Their run of 30 entanglements in 19 months began last October, when the Black Caps hosted Pakistan as part of a tri-series ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia and will continue through to April, when they will visit the subcontinent for a five-match T20 series.

To put that in perspective, you have to go back almost four years to find 30 Black Caps’ matches against India, just under six to find them against England, just under seven against Bangladesh, eight against Australia and Sri Lanka, 10 against the West Indies and 11 against South Africa.

Cricket World Cup semifinal race

Team (points, net run rate): Remaining fixtures

Already qualified

India (14 points, +2.102): v South Africa, Sunday; v Netherlands, Sunday week

Still in the hunt

South Africa (12 points, +2.290): v India, Sunday; v Afghanistan, Friday

Australia (8 points, +0.970): v England, Saturday; v Afghanistan, Tuesday; v Bangladesh, Saturday

Black Caps (8 points, +0.484): v Pakistan, Saturday; v Sri Lanka, Thursday

Pakistan (6 points, -0.024): v Black Caps, Saturday; v England, Saturday week

Afghanistan (6 points, -0.718): v Netherlands, Friday; v Australia, Tuesday; v South Africa, Friday week