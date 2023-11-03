Cricket World Cup: Matt Henry replaced by Kyle Jamieson with hamstring tear confirmed

Black Caps coach Gary Stead says they won't dwell on their loss to South Africa at the Cricket World Cup as they have to prepare swiftly for Pakistan.

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps v Pakistan; Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru; When: Saturday, 6pm (NZ time); Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Kyle Jamieson will replace Matt Henry in the Black Caps’ squad for the rest of the Cricket World Cup.

An MRI scan confirmed Henry suffered a grade two right hamstring tear in the loss to South Africa in Pune on Wednesday, which will sideline him for between two and four weeks.

Jamieson had already been summoned from New Zealand ahead of the confirmation of Henry’s injury and is set to train with the Black Caps on Friday afternoon in Bengaluru.

Their next match is against Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday and it’s possible Jamieson could come straight into the playing XI.

A win would keep the Black Caps in control of their own destiny heading into their final round-robin fixture against Sri Lanka next Thursday.

Coach Gary Stead the team were “gutted” for Henry, who had taken 11 wickets at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 29.6 in seven matches at the World Cup.

“Matt’s been a crucial part of our one-day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing.

“He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years which is testament to his class and skills.

“Moreover, Matt’s a great team man and we’re all going to miss his personality and experience.”

Jamieson has returned to India after initially training with the squad while Tim Southee recovered from a broken thumb in the early stages of the tournament.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Kyle Jamieson (left) has replaced Matt Henry (right) in the Black Caps’ squad for the rest of the Cricket World Cup.

“We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings,” Stead said.

“His skills and physical attributes always make him a threat with the ball and it’s an added bonus he was able to train with us in the first two weeks of the tournament.

“Kyle’s had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he’s really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup.”

Four other Black Caps were under injury clouds coming out of their 190-run loss to South Africa, though Stead was confident some of them would be able to return against Pakistan.

Seamer Lockie Ferguson was said by Stead on Thursday to be “50-50” to play, after leaving last weekend’s loss to Australia after bowling just three overs. Scans later cleared him of a serious Achilles injury and he was briefly involved as a substitute fielder on Wednesday.

Captain Kane Williamson has batted at low intensity in the nets this week as he seeks to return from the broken thumb he suffered against Bangladesh three weeks ago, but Stead said on Thursday he was still experiencing pain.

Batter Mark Chapman has been unavailable for the Black Caps’ last two matches with a minor calf injury, but appears on track to be on deck against Pakistan.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham took a blow on the hand while bowling on Wednesday and was seen wearing a protective sleeve as the team arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday. X-rays immediately cleared him of a break, but bruising could make it hard for him to contribute.

The Black Caps have suffered three defeats in a row after beginning their World Cup campaign with four wins.

Wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka – their final round-robin opponent next Thursday – will almost certainly put them into the semifinals for the fifth tournament in a row.

If they win just one match – and especially if it’s the one against Sri Lanka – their place in the top four is likely to come down to net run rate.