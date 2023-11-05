Cricket World Cup: Black Caps make 401 but lose as Pakistan race away before rain hits

Black Caps opener Rachin Ravindra registered his third Cricket World Cup century in their loss Pakistan, while his skipper fell agonisingly short.

At MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Black Caps 401-6 (Rachin Ravindra 108 off 94, Kane Williamson 95 off 79; Mohammad Wasim 3-60 off 10) lost to Pakistan 200-1 in 25.3 overs (Fakhar Zaman 126no off 81, Babar Azam 66no off 63) by 21 runs (DLS method – par score 179)

We’ll never know whether Pakistan actually had a chase of 402 from 50 overs in them against the Black Caps at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday night.

What we do know is they made 200-1 from 25.3 overs, enough to be 21 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method’s par score of 179 when rain brought proceedings to an end in Bengaluru.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten 126 helped them beat the Black Caps at the Cricket World Cup.

The Black Caps posted 401-6 and lost at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, a week after they made 383 and lost against Australia, coming up six runs short in a chase of 389 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

They asked Pakistan to pull off the second-highest run chase in the history of one-day international cricket.

The weather gods meant that wasn’t necessary in the end, but the way Fakhar Zaman batted in making an unbeaten 126 off 81, there is every chance they would have got there.

A third century in eight World Cup matches for Rachin Ravindra – 108 off 94 – amounted to nothing in the final analysis.

So too did an innings of 95 off 79 by captain Kane Williamson, playing for the first time in just over three weeks with his broken thumb sufficiently healed.

Pakistan were 160-1 after 21.3 overs when the first rain interruption took place, then added 40 off 21 balls before the second stoppage, which proved to be the final one.

Zaman was the star, hitting 11 sixes and eight fours as he bludgeoned the New Zealand bowling, while Babar Azam played a steadier role, finishing unbeaten on 66 off 63, with six fours and two sixes.

There is now a logjam at eight points on the World Cup ladder, headed by India on 14 and South Africa on 12.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Black Caps batter Rachin Ravindra made his third century of the Cricket World Cup against Pakistan.

Australia are the first team with eight, though they were hoping to move to 10 by beating England in Ahmedabad later on Saturday.

New Zealand come next, holding on to the fourth semifinal spot by virtue of net run rate (runs per over scored minus runs per over conceded).

Then come Pakistan and Afghanistan, the two teams who can realistically force their way into the top four in the World Cup’s final week, even while others remain a mathematical chance.

Afghanistan and Australia meet on Tuesday, so one of those teams will take a step forward, unless rain intervenes again.

The Black Caps then play Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday, with Afghanistan and South Africa meeting on Friday and Australia playing Bangladesh and Pakistan playing England in their final matches on Saturday.

New Zealand will almost certainly need to win their match, then hope they finish with a net run rate that is good enough to keep them in the top four if it comes down to tiebreakers.

Their biggest concern will be the fact that they have conceded 557 runs in the last 75.3 overs they have bowled – the first 50 in their 190-run loss to South Africa in Pune on Wednesday. Go back a match further, to last weekend’s loss to Australia, and they’ve conceded 946 from 125.3 – a rate a smidgen above 7.5 runs per over.

Losing Matt Henry to a hamstring tear when he was halfway through his 10 overs against the Proteas hasn’t helped, but relying on Ish Sodhi – in his first match of the tournament – Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Ravindra – who ultimately didn’t bowl – for 20 overs against Pakistan – before the rain came, anyway – was a self-inflicted restriction.

That Trent Boult then went for 50 off six made things more difficult. Lockie Ferguson remained unavailable for selection with the Achilles injury he suffered against Australia, but Kyle Jamieson was on hand as a third out-and-out seamer, having arrived as Henry's replacement in the early hours of Friday.

With Williamson stepping back in as if he had never left – and as if he hadn’t just spent six months recovering from a serious knee injury – and Ravindra continuing to star, the Black Caps have the batting power to win.

Glenn Phillips chipped in with a handy 41 off 25 and Mark Chapman a useful 39 off 27 against Pakistan, though there was the question of whether the Black Caps might have made more than 401, had the two set batters remained in for longer.

Williamson and Ravindra’s second-wicket stand of 180 off 147 ended when the skipper tried to bring up his third World Cup century with a six, a few overs after his partner became the first Black Cap to reach that mark.

Ravindra fell the following over to leave the Black Caps 261-3 after 35.5 overs and while runs continued to flow steadily from there, the mammoth total they amassed ultimately proved insufficient, as they struggled to make inroads with the ball.

New Zealand should have been turning one eye to a semifinal on Sunday morning. Now they’ll have both eyes on Sri Lanka in four days’ time – and on their calculators to boot.

Cricket World Cup semifinal race

Team (points, net run rate): Remaining fixtures

Already qualified

India (14 points, +2.102): v South Africa, Sunday; v Netherlands, Sunday week

Still in the hunt

South Africa (12 points, +2.290): v India, Sunday; v Afghanistan, Friday

Australia (8 points, +0.970): v England, Saturday; v Afghanistan, Tuesday; v Bangladesh, Saturday

Black Caps (8 points, +0.398): v Sri Lanka, Thursday

Pakistan (8 points, +0.036): v England, Saturday

Afghanistan (8 points, -0.330): v Australia, Tuesday; v South Africa, Friday