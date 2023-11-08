Cricket World Cup: Rachin Ravindra on verge of breaking a Sachin Tendulkar record

Black Caps opener Rachin Ravindra registered his third Cricket World Cup century in their loss Pakistan, while his skipper fell agonisingly short.

Rachin Ravindra is one run away from breaking a Cricket World Cup record that belongs to one of his semi-namesakes.

The 23-year-old Black Caps all-rounder has 523 runs from eight innings, including three centuries, so far at this year's one-day international tournament in India.

That's the same tally Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar made at the 1996 tournament – the most any batter aged 25 or under has ever scored at one World Cup.

Ravindra was born in Wellington in 1999 and named after Tendulkar and another star Indian batter, Rahul Dravid – Rachin is a combination of their given names.

Only two other batters have scored 400 runs at a World Cup aged 25 or under – Pakistan's Babar Azam with 474 in 2019 and Australia's Steve Smith with 402 in 2015.

Ravindra likely has at least one more innings to play, when the Black Caps face Sri Lanka on Thursday in Bengaluru.

A win there should be enough to put them into the semifinals, which would give him another innings – or two – to improve his haul.

As things stand, Ravindra's tally of 523 runs is the third-highest by a Black Cap at one World Cup.

He needs 25 more to better Martin Guptill, who made 547 in 2015, and 56 to better Kane Williamson, who made 578 to earn player of the tournament honours in 2019.

Ravindra’s tally is the 15th-best at a single World Cup among all batters.

Two of those ahead of them are rivals at this year's tournament – Indian star Virat Kohli, who has 543 and South African opener Quinton de Kock, who has 550.

Ten more runs will take Ravindra past England's Jonny Bairstow, who made 532 in 2019; 17 will take him past Ponting's tally of 539 from 2007 and 19 will take him past the 541 of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in 2015.

Ravindra is within 100 runs of all but the top four – Australia's David Warner, who made 647 in 2019; India's Rohit Sharma, who made 648 that year; Australia's Matthew Hayden, who made 659 in 2007; and Tendulkar, who made 673 in 2003.

Some 466 batters have had at least five innings in the top order (Nos 1–7) at World Cups. Ravindra already has more runs than all but 97 of them and is within 100 runs of the next 23.

His 523 are the 10th-most of any Black Cap at World Cups, with Chris Cairns on 545 and Glenn Turner on 612 the next two in his sights as he moves swiftly up the ranks.

While Turner took 14 innings to make his, everyone else in the top 10 had at least 21 World Cup innings. Williamson leads the way with 1084 runs, followed by Stephen Fleming on 1075 and Ross Taylor on 1002.

Ravindra's three centuries – an unbeaten 123 off 96 against England, 116 off 89 against Australia and 108 off 94 against Pakistan – are the most of any Black Cap at World Cups, never mind at one World Cup.

Williamson has two, both scored in 2019, when he was named player of the tournament. At this year’s World Cup, where he has only batted twice as the result of a knee injury and a broken thumb, the Black Caps captain has 173 runs.

Four players other than Ravindra have scored three centuries at one World Cup, while two have scored four – de Kock this year and Sangakkara in 2015 – and one has scored five – Sharma in 2019.

Whatever happens over the next two weeks, Ravindra should be a key figure at the next World Cup in 2027, as one of just three players aged under 30 to have featured for the Black Caps this year.